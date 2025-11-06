Rapport Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financials and Provides Business Update

Positive topline results announced from Phase 2a clinical trial of RAP-219 in patients with focal onset seizures

Phase 2 trial of RAP-219 in bipolar mania enrolling patients and on track, with topline results expected in the first half of 2027

Strong balance sheet, bolstered by approximately $269.4 million in net proceeds from recent public offering

Ended the quarter with $513.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, excluding restricted cash, which is expected to fund operations into the second half of 2029

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“The positive Phase 2a results for RAP-219 announced in September underscore both the strength of our precision neuroscience platform and the compound’s differentiated clinical potential,” said Abraham N. Ceesay, chief executive officer of Rapport. “Achieving a nearly 78% median reduction in clinical seizures and seizure freedom in nearly one in four patients positions RAP-219 with a potential best-in-class profile for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures. With a strengthened balance sheet following our recent public offering, we are in a strong financial position to execute our Phase 3 trials in focal onset seizures and continue advancing our bipolar Phase 2 trial toward topline results expected in the first half of 2027. We remain committed to disciplined execution and delivering sustained value for both patients and shareholders.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

RAP-219 Lead Program

Focal Onset Seizures (FOS)

Successful Phase 2a Topline Results Announced. In September, the Company reported topline results In the 8-week treatment period, 85.2% of patients achieved ≥30% reduction in LEs – an objective electrographic biomarker for clinical seizure reduction – compared with baseline (p<0.0001). Patients achieved 77.8% median reduction in clinical seizures (p=0.01), with 72% of patients achieving ≥50% reduction in clinical seizures compared with baseline (p<0.0001). 24% of patients achieved seizure freedom for the 8-week treatment period (p<0.0001). RAP-219 was generally well-tolerated; the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild and there was a 10% discontinuation rate attributed to TEAEs.



In September, the Company reported Advancing Two Phase 3 Pivotal Trials. The Company plans to hold an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025 and plans to initiate two Phase 3 pivotal trials of RAP-219 in patients with FOS in the third quarter of 2026.



The Company plans to hold an end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of 2025 and plans to initiate two Phase 3 pivotal trials of RAP-219 in patients with FOS in the third quarter of 2026. Open-label Trial Beginning Later This Year. By the end of 2025, the Company plans to allow patients enrolled in the Phase 2a FOS trial to resume taking RAP-219 as part of an open-label, long-term safety trial.



By the end of 2025, the Company plans to allow patients enrolled in the Phase 2a FOS trial to resume taking RAP-219 as part of an open-label, long-term safety trial. Long-acting Injectable (LAI) Formulation in Development. The differentiated clinical profile of RAP-219 supports the development of an LAI formulation, which has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for patients while significantly expanding the commercial opportunity and extending the intellectual property runway. Development of an LAI formulation is underway, and initial pharmacokinetics results are expected in 2027.





Bipolar Disorder

RAP-219 Phase 2 Trial in Bipolar Mania on Track. The Company’s Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with bipolar mania is enrolling patients, with topline results expected in the first half of 2027.





Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP)

Update on RAP-219 in DPNP Expected in the First Quarter of 2026. The IND for a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of RAP-219 in DPNP is currently on clinical hold with the FDA Division of Anesthesiology, Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine. Next steps for the program are expected to be determined in the first quarter of 2026.





CORPORATE UPDATES

Public Follow-on Offering Completed. In September, the Company completed an underwritten public offering of 11,057,692 shares of its common stock (inclusive of 1,442,307 shares of common stock sold pursuant to full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares) at a public offering price of $26.00 per share. The net proceeds from the Offering were approximately $269.4 million, after deducting underwriter discounts and commissions, as well as other offering costs.





THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Loss : Net Loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $26.9 million, as compared to $17.5 million for the prior year period.

: Net Loss for the third quarter of 2025 was $26.9 million, as compared to $17.5 million for the prior year period. Research and Development (R&D) Expense : R&D expense was $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $15.5 million for the prior year period. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by operational costs related to clinical development and costs to support the progression of the Company’s overall pipeline.

: R&D expense was $22.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $15.5 million for the prior year period. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by operational costs related to clinical development and costs to support the progression of the Company’s overall pipeline. General and Administrative (G&A) Expense : G&A expense was $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $6.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by costs associated with the growth of the business.

: G&A expense was $7.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to $6.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by costs associated with the growth of the business. Cash Position : The Company ended the third quarter with $513.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $260.4 million as of June 30, 2025.

: The Company ended the third quarter with $513.0 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $260.4 million as of June 30, 2025. Cash Runway: The Company expects that cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2025, will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second half of 2029.





About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a potential first-in-class, clinical-stage TARPγ8-specific AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM). Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, the receptor associated protein (RAP) TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete brain regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal onset seizures, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for drug-resistant focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: the clinical development of RAP-219 for the treatment of drug-resistant focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, including the initiation, timing, progress, results and future data releases of our ongoing and planned clinical trials; expectations for upcoming regulatory interactions; expectations for the activity, tolerability, and commercial potential of RAP-219; the planned development of and future pharmacokinetics results for an LAI formulation of RAP-219, and its potential to transform the treatment landscape, expand commercial opportunity and extend the intellectual property runway for RAP219; the potential of Rapport's RAP technology platform; and expectations for Rapport's uses of capital, expenses and financial results, including its cash runway into the second half of 2029.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data



(In thousands)



(unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,359 $ 56,805 Short-term investments 261,667 248,475 Restricted cash 105 105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,528 4,417 Total current assets 520,659 309,802 Property and equipment, net 3,116 3,529 Operating lease right of use asset, net 10,480 1,442 Other assets 1,068 160 Total assets $ 535,323 $ 314,933 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,235 $ 1,954 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,599 6,076 Operating lease liability 2,482 737 Total current liabilities 14,316 8,767 Series B preferred stock tranche right liability — — Operating lease liability, net of current portion 9,390 739 Total liabilities 23,706 9,506 Commitments and contingencies Common Stock 48 37 Additional paid-in capital 712,889 429,657 Accumulated other comprehensive income 145 (522 ) Accumulated deficit (201,465 ) (123,745 ) Total stockholders’ equity 511,617 305,427 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 535,323 $ 314,933





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations



(In thousands, except share and per share data)



(unaudited) For the three months ended September 30, 2025 2024 Operating expenses Research and development $ 22,279 $ 15,543 General and administrative 7,707 6,097 Total operating expenses 29,986 21,640 Loss from operations (29,986 ) (21,640 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 3,061 4,103 Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche right liability — — Total other income, net 3,061 4,103 Net loss $ (26,925 ) $ (17,537 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

and diluted $ (0.71 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 37,931,170 34,855,907





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (17,465 ) $ (16,415 ) Net cash used in investing activities (56,776 ) (53,041 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 270,533 (1,394 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 196,292 $ (70,850 )



