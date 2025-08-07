Rapport Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financials and Provides Business Update

RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures is fully enrolled and on track for topline results in September 2025

BOSTON and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPP) (“Rapport” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders, today reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

“We remain on track to report topline results in September from our Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in patients with focal onset seizures,” said Abraham N. Ceesay, Chief Executive Officer of Rapport Therapeutics. “This upcoming readout will be a pivotal milestone for our lead program and an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of our precision neuroscience approach. I’m also pleased to share that we have initiated our Phase 2 trial of RAP-219 in bipolar mania, and we are on track to report topline results in the first half of 2027. This is an important step forward as we advance RAP-219 into new areas of high unmet need and further build out our pipeline. Our team remains focused on executing these critical milestones and continuing to invest in our promising precision neuroscience discovery programs. We believe this disciplined approach positions us to deliver transformative treatments for patients and drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

RAP-219 Lead Program

Topline Results for RAP-219 Phase 2a Focal Onset Seizure Trial Expected in September 2025. The Phase 2a trial of RAP-219 in drug-resistant focal onset seizures is fully enrolled and on track, with topline results expected in September 2025. This proof-of-concept trial, designed with input from leading epilepsy experts, uses intracranial electroencephalography (iEEG) data from the RNS System to assess RAP-219’s potential effect on long episodes (LEs), an objective biomarker shown to correlate with clinical seizures.

Enrolled Patients’ Baseline Characteristics. At the Company’s June 2025 Investor and Analyst Day, preliminary baseline characteristics were shared for the first 14 patients enrolled—those for whom baseline data were available—indicating that the trial population is representative of patients historically enrolled in registrational focal onset seizure trials. The concordance between LEs and electrographic seizures was 92%, and enrolled patients experienced an average of 51 long episodes per 28 days in the 12-week baseline period (8-week retrospective + 4-week prospective) and 10 clinical seizures per 28 days in the 4-week prospective baseline.

Anticipated Analysis of Phase 2a Topline Data. The Company expects to provide the following data analysis when topline results are reported in September 2025:

Primary endpoint analysis: Proportion of patients achieving ≥30% reduction in LEs during the 8-week treatment period compared with 12-week baseline period Median percent change in LE frequency during the 8-week treatment period compared with 12-week baseline period Key secondary endpoint analysis: Proportion of patients achieving ≥50% reduction in clinical seizures during the 8-week treatment period compared with 4-week prospective baseline Median percent change in clinical seizure frequency during the 8-week treatment period compared with 4-week prospective baseline Treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) incidence and grade

RAP-219 Phase 1 Development Update

Consolidated Phase 1 Safety Summary. A total of four Phase 1 trials have been conducted—a single ascending dose trial, two multiple ascending dose trials, and a multiple ascending dose human positron emission tomography (PET) trial. Across these trials, 100 healthy volunteers have been exposed to RAP-219.

In June 2025, the Company provided an update including data from the three completed Phase 1 multiple dose trials, including the PET trial. Final aggregate data (n=64) across the multiple dose trails continue to reinforce RAP-219’s differentiated tolerability:

All TEAEs were Grade 1 or 2 No serious adverse events (SAEs), nor clinically significant laboratory, vital signs, or electrocardiogram (ECG) abnormalities TEAEs occurred early in dosing and resolved without further action Most common TEAEs: headache (n=12), dry mouth (n=5), brain fog (n=5), and fatigue (n=5) Three discontinuations



Focal Onset Seizures

Phase 2a Topline Results Expected in September 2025. The trial remains on track, and the Company expects to announce topline results for its Phase 2a trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in September 2025.



Bipolar Disorder

RAP-219 Advancing into the Clinic in Bipolar Mania. The Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acceptance of the IND application, and a Phase 2 trial in patients with bipolar mania has been initiated and is enrolling patients, with topline results expected in the first half of 2027.



Peripheral Neuropathic Pain

Plans for Phase 2a Trial in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (DPNP) Being Finalized. An update on the timeline for initiation of the trial in DPNP is expected in 2025. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the IND submitted to the FDA for RAP-219 in DPNP was placed on clinical hold, and the FDA requested additional information and protocol design amendments.



CORPORATE UPDATES

Investor and Analyst Day. Rapport hosted its inaugural Investor and Analyst Day on Monday, June 2, 2025, featuring presentations by key executives and a fireside chat with leading epilepsy KOL, Jacqueline A. French here



SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Net Loss : Net Loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $26.7 million, as compared to $18.1 million for the prior year period.

: Net Loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $26.7 million, as compared to $18.1 million for the prior year period. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses : R&D expense was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $15.7 million for the prior year period. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by operational costs related to clinical development and costs to support the progression of the Company’s overall pipeline.

: R&D expense was $22.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $15.7 million for the prior year period. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by operational costs related to clinical development and costs to support the progression of the Company’s overall pipeline. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses : G&A expense was $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $5.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by costs associated with the growth of the business, in addition to costs incurred to satisfy the requirements of operating as a public company.

: G&A expense was $6.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, as compared to $5.1 million for the prior year period. The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by costs associated with the growth of the business, in addition to costs incurred to satisfy the requirements of operating as a public company. Cash Position : The Company ended the second quarter with $260.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $285.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to cash outflows on operating activities in the second quarter of 2025.

: The Company ended the second quarter with $260.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $285.4 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to cash outflows on operating activities in the second quarter of 2025. Cash Runway: The Company expects that cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025, will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the end of 2026.



About RAP-219

RAP-219 is a clinical-stage AMPA receptor (AMPAR) negative allosteric modulator (NAM) designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a receptor associated protein (RAP) known as TARPγ8, which is associated with neuronal AMPARs. Whereas AMPARs are distributed widely in the central nervous system, TARPγ8 is expressed only in discrete regions, including the hippocampus and neocortex, where focal seizures often originate. By contrast, TARPγ8 has minimal expression in the hindbrain, where drug effects are often associated with intolerable adverse events. With this precision approach, the Company believes RAP-219 has the potential to provide a differentiated profile as compared to traditional neuroscience medications. Due to the role of AMPA biology in various neurological disorders and the selective targeting of TARPγ8, the Company believes RAP-219 has pipeline-in-a-product potential and is evaluating the compound as a transformational treatment for patients with focal onset seizures, bipolar disorder, and peripheral neuropathic pain.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with neurological or psychiatric disorders. The Company’s founders have made pioneering discoveries related to the function of receptor associated proteins (RAPs) in the brain. Their findings form the basis of Rapport’s RAP technology platform, which enables a differentiated approach to generate precision small molecule product candidates with the potential to overcome many limitations of conventional neurology drug discovery. Rapport’s precision neuroscience pipeline includes the Company’s lead investigational drug, RAP-219, designed to achieve neuroanatomical specificity through its selective targeting of a RAP expressed in only discrete regions of the brain. The Company is currently pursuing RAP-219 as a potential treatment for focal onset seizures, bipolar mania and diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain. Additional preclinical and late-stage discovery stage programs are also underway, including targeting chronic pain and hearing disorders.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(In thousands)

(unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,067 $ 56,805 Short-term investments 205,380 248,475 Restricted cash 105 105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,690 4,417 Total current assets 270,242 309,802 Property and equipment, net 3,172 3,529 Operating lease right of use asset, net 11,047 1,442 Other assets 1,034 160 Total assets $ 285,495 $ 314,933 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,176 $ 1,954 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,944 6,076 Operating lease liability 1,759 737 Total current liabilities 11,879 8,767 Series B preferred stock tranche right liability — — Operating lease liability, net of current portion 10,104 739 Total liabilities 21,983 9,506 Commitments and contingencies Common Stock 37 37 Additional paid-in capital 438,091 429,657 Accumulated other comprehensive income (76 ) (522 ) Accumulated deficit (174,540 ) (123,745 ) Total stockholders’ equity 263,512 305,427 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 285,495 $ 314,933

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Operating expenses Research and development $ 22,680 $ 15,689 General and administrative 6,816 5,111 Total operating expenses 29,496 20,800 Loss from operations (29,496 ) (20,800 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,764 2,679 Change in fair value of preferred stock tranche right liability — — Total other income, net 2,764 2,679 Net loss $ (26,732 ) $ (18,121 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.75 ) $ (1.70 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 35,444,635 10,666,528



