Rapid Medical™ Completes Enrollment in DISTALS Trial Evaluating TIGERTRIEVER 13™ for Distal Vessel Occlusions

The milestone reflects growing evidence for distal-specific thrombectomy solutions and is reinforced by interim findings that confirmed no safety concerns with TIGERTRIEVER 13.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas & YOKNEAM, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DISTALS--Rapid Medical™, a leading developer of active endovascular devices, announces the completion of patient enrollment in the DISTALS Trial, a multicenter randomized study assessing the TIGERTRIEVER 13™ device in patients with distal medium vessel occlusions (DMVO) in acute ischemic stroke.

“DMVO strokes represent up to 40% of ischemic strokes and can cause significant disability, yet their treatment has remained uncertain. Recent neutral results from ESCAPE-MEVO and DISTAL made one thing clear: distal thrombectomy requires devices and trials specifically engineered for distal vessels,” said Dr. Jeffrey Saver of UCLA in California, Principal Investigator of DISTALS. “TIGER 13 and DISTALS bring that dedicated design. Completing enrollment is a major step toward evidence that can truly advance care for these patients.”

The TIGER 13 is purpose-built for distal interventions. Its proprietary adjustable design is the only thrombectomy device that can actively remove tension from the vessel during clot retrieval, allowing physicians to minimize shear forces on delicate distal arteries. A previously announced interim safety analysis of DISTALS reported no safety concerns, supporting TIGER 13’s use in fragile distal territories.

“TIGER 13 is the only device I trust for distal stroke thrombectomy. Its design meets the real-world demands of small, highly tortuous distal vessels,” commented Dr. Rishi Gupta of Wellstar Health System in Georgia, Principal Investigator of DISTALS. “We cannot rely on devices built for proximal occlusions to solve a distal problem—dedicated engineering is essential, and TIGER 13 delivers it.”

Completion of enrollment in DISTALS marks a significant milestone toward generating the high-quality clinical data needed to guide the next evolution of stroke treatment. The trial is also led by Principal Investigators Professor René Chapot of Alfried Krupp Krankenhaus in Germany and Dr. David Fiorella of Stony Brook University Medical Center in New York.

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what’s possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor their approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER™ 13, 17, and 21, COMANECI™, COLUMBUS™/DRIVEWIRE 14, and DRIVEWIRE™ 24 are CE marked and FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL & 25 are also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

Ronen Eckhouse

+972-72-2503331

ronen@rapid-medical.com