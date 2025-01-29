Rapid Medical™ Announces Enrollment in the First-Ever Study on the Cognitive Benefits of Thrombectomy for Ischemic Stroke Patients-Enabled by Advancements in Endovascular Devices

The COGNITIVE Study is a prospective, global, multi-center, single-arm study that evaluates the cognitive preservation made possible by TIGERTRIEVER’s active technology.









SOUTHLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#COGNITIVE--Rapid Medical™, a leading developer of active endovascular devices, announces the first patient enrolled in its COGNITIVE Study–the first to examine a link between mechanical thrombectomy and cognitive improvement. TIGERTRIEVER, the only active stent retriever, may uniquely preserve cognitive function with a tailored approach to removing thrombus while limiting impact to the natural vessel. National Principal Investigator Dr. Fawaz Al-Mufti, MD of Westchester Medical Center in Westchester, NY, performed the procedure.

“This is a significant milestone for the neuro-interventional field,” emphasizes Dr. Al-Mufti. “Up to 70% of stroke patients will experience cognitive impairment. While we know thrombectomy improves functional outcomes such as limb movement, we have yet to determine the impact on patients’ cognition. Because of TIGERTRIEVER, this study could reexamine how we treat patients.”

The TIGERTRIEVER Revascularization Device is the first active thrombectomy device that eliminates the trade-offs of conventional thrombectomy, and published data has already proven its positive impact on patient outcomes. Different from leading conventional stent retrievers that self-expand to capture clots, TIGERTRIEVER enables physicians to adjust intra-arterially for vessel protection and tailored patient procedures. In a multicenter trial comparing seven pivotal stent retriever trials, TIGERTRIEVER presented faster procedure times, high first-pass revascularization, and good clinical outcomes.1

“Rapid Medical plans to enroll up to 450 patients at 50 sites. Patients between the ages 18-75 who present with a large vessel occlusion (LVO) and are treated with TIGERTRIEVER for thrombus removal may be included,” comments Dr. Walid Haddad, Chief Clinical Officer at Rapid Medical. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of this research and are honored to partner with clinical leaders like Dr. Al Mufti, who share the same commitment to advancing this space.”

Additional National Principal Investigators include Dr. Satoshi Tateshima, MD (UCLA, CA). The late Dr. Justin Singer was instrumental in the study design.

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what’s possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER™ 13, 17, and 21, COMANECI™ and COLUMBUS™/ DRIVEWIRE™ 14 are CE marked and FDA cleared. DRIVEWIRE™ 24 is FDA-cleared. TIGERTRIEVER™ XL & 25 are also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

