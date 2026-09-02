Rapalogix Health Establishes Research Laboratory at Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs to Advance Next-Generation Rapalogs

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rapalogix Health, a biotechnology company pioneering a new category of longevity-based skin health, today announced that it has established dedicated laboratory space at Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs in Princeton, New Jersey. The facility expands the company's internal research capabilities and will serve as the primary site for its translational research program in next-generation rapalogs, the proprietary compound class behind Re-Q Health, the company's professional skincare brand.

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs is a purpose-built life sciences incubator operated by BioLabs and founded by Princeton University. The 30,000-square-foot facility offers fully equipped and licensed wet and dry laboratory space, shared scientific equipment, on-site technical staff, and access to a community of life science companies, academic researchers, and industry partners, allowing resident research programs to begin immediately rather than waiting on buildout.

From the new laboratory, the Rapalogix research team will use 2D, 3D, and complex model systems to study longevity pathways in skin biology, characterize mechanisms of action across the company's rapalog portfolio, evaluate novel formulations, and generate proprietary data to support future product development. The research builds on RLX-201, Rapalogix's proprietary longevity molecule and the active compound in Re-Q Longevity Face Serum.

"Establishing our own laboratory is a deliberate step in how we build the evidence base for this category," said Rahul Mehta, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Rapalogix Health. "Generating data internally gives us direct control over the questions we pursue and the pace at which we pursue them, and it shortens the path from mechanistic insight to formulation. Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs gives us that capability alongside a community of scientists working on adjacent problems, and it lets us put capital into experiments rather than infrastructure.”

“There is so much to uncover as we pioneer longevity science, which represents a profound paradigm shift from the traditional approach to anti-aging," said Manpreet Randhawa, PhD, Executive Director of Research and Development at Rapalogix Health. “Having immediate access to fully equipped wet labs and a forward-thinking scientific community allows us to move swiftly from hypothesis to validation, creating the rigorous science needed to genuinely push longevity and healthspan forward.”

The laboratory became operational August 17, 2026.

About Rapalogix Health

Rapalogix Health is a California-based biotechnology company pioneering the next evolution in skin health. We translate foundational insights in longevity science into transformative dermatological solutions. Grounded in a science-first approach, the company is developing an innovative pipeline of prescription therapeutics and professional skincare products. Re-Q Longevity Face Serum, the first product from Rapalogix's professional skincare brand, Re-Q Health, is now available at dermatology and aesthetic practices in the United States. Re-Q Longevity Face Serum is powered by RLX-201, Rapalogix's proprietary longevity molecule designed to reset and restore exhausted skin cells, extend their longevity, and deliver healthy and youthful skin over a lifetime.

For more information on Rapalogix Health, visit www.rapalogix.com or follow Rapalogix on LinkedIn and Instagram.

For more information on Re-Q, visit www.reqhealth.com or follow Re-Q on Instagram.

About Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs

Princeton Innovation Center BioLabs is a life sciences incubator in Princeton, New Jersey, operated by BioLabs and founded by Princeton University. The facility provides fully equipped and licensed wet and dry laboratory space, office space, operational support, and access to a network of life science industry partners and investors. BioLabs operates a global network of co-working laboratory facilities across the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Media Contact

press@rapalogix.com