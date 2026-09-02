Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

BALTIMORE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, a leader in the discovery and development of non-degrading molecular glue therapeutics, today announced that Dr. Sean Hu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14-15, 2026, in New York, NY.

The presentation will be available beginning Friday, September 11, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. ET. It can be accessed on the News section of the Company's website at www.rapafusyn.com,

About Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

Rapafusyn emerged from the laboratory of Dr. Jun O. Liu's, Professor of Pharmacology and Molecular Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, with a mission to develop transformational medicines to address high unmet medical needs and enhance patient care. The platform leverages highly selective non-degrading macrocyclic molecular glue inhibitors (RapaGlues™) to address challenging therapeutic targets, and has proven effective in discovering novel molecular glue inhibitors on a regular basis. Rapafusyn has constructed both DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) and arrayed libraries of RapaGlues™ that form neo-PPIs to inhibit a disease protein from its native activity. These compounds are rationally designed and engineered to bind FKBP and form a ternary complex with the disease target protein, offering a promising avenue for modulating intricate protein-protein interactions, transcription factors, transmembrane receptors, transporters/SLCs, enzymes and ligases. RapaGlues™ have produced innovative drug candidates for broad types of challenging drug targets, and frequently exhibit cell permeability directly from the starting point, enhancing their potential for therapeutic development. The modular architecture enables SAR and subsequent optimization for potency, selectivity, and physicochemical properties to accelerate drug discovery and development.

For more information, please visit www.rapafusyn.com.

Company Contact



hlavin@rapafusyn.com



Investors & Media



Argot Partners



rapafusyn@argotpartners.com

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SOURCE Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals