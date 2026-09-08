Rani Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company’s management team will participate in the upcoming September conferences.

10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference hosted by Lake Street Capital Markets

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026

Format: 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 14, 2026 at 4:00pm E.T.

Presenter: Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, and Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Maestas

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings

Location: New York, NY

Interested parties can access the live webcast for the H.C. Wainwright conference from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® Capsule™, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® Capsule technology.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com