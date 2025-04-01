Rancho BioSciences Appoints Marc Ginsky as Chief Executive Officer

Receives Majority Investment from Arsenal Capital Partners

Rancho BioSciences (“Rancho”), a leader in technology-enabled data science services, today announced that Marc Ginsky has joined as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. The company also announced that it has received a majority investment from Arsenal Capital Partners (“Arsenal”), a leading private equity firm specializing in building market-leading, technology-rich healthcare and industrial growth companies.

Mr. Ginsky brings decades of leadership experience across operational, legal, and strategic domains in the life sciences and technology sectors. Throughout his career, he has led transformational initiatives, driving growth, efficiency, and innovation in complex and highly regulated environments.

Drug Discovery is increasingly data centric, and high-quality data is essential for AI-driven analysis to enhance efficiency, reduce timelines, and lower costs. This shift has created an urgent need for innovative solutions to curate, harmonize, and derive insights from complex multi-omic data. Rancho has built a best-in-class suite of capabilities, combining deep scientific expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a relentless commitment to quality to help pharmaceutical companies unlock the full potential of their data.

“I am thrilled to join Rancho at this exciting inflection point for the company and to work alongside a world-class team dedicated to saving lives through data,” said Marc Ginsky, CEO of Rancho. “The future of data science in the bio-pharmaceutical industry depends on our ability to scale, integrate, and apply curated, multimodal data solutions powered by AI to accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes. I look forward to leading Rancho into this next phase of innovation and growth.”

Rancho’s growth trajectory is further strengthened by a new equity investment from Arsenal, underscoring the firm’s commitment to advancing technology-rich solutions in healthcare.

Julie Bryant, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Rancho, added, “Joining forces with Arsenal sets the stage for Rancho’s next level of growth. Our mission remains clear-to save lives through data, and to do that by leveraging AI, bioinformatics, and scientific expertise to drive meaningful breakthroughs for our clients and, ultimately, for patients.”

Ray Hill, Chairman of Rancho’s board and an Operating Partner of Arsenal, stated, “Rancho’s ability to curate and make sense of biomedical datasets is unparalleled. The partnership between Arsenal and Rancho represents a bold step forward in addressing the growing complexity of biomedical data. Rancho’s capabilities are critical to powering the next generation of drug discovery and development.”

The company has further reinforced its leadership team with key executive appointments to enhance its capabilities and advance its mission, including Luigi Gentile as Chief Commercial Officer, Rebecca Barr as Vice President of Finance, and Dylan Maixner as Vice President of Consulting.

With a strengthened leadership team and strategic backing from Arsenal, Rancho is poised to expand its market leadership, drive innovation, and accelerate biomedical breakthroughs.

About Rancho BioSciences

Rancho BioSciences is a leading provider of technology-enabled data science services. With a focus on delivering high-quality, customized data solutions, Rancho BioSciences supports a broad range of clients, from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to non-profit organizations. Leveraging deep domain expertise and innovative technologies, Rancho BioSciences drives scientific discovery and accelerates the development of life-saving therapies. For more information, visit www.ranchobiosciences.com .

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

