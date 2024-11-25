Rallybio to Provide Update on RLYB116 Program, an Innovative Subcutaneously Injected C5 Inhibitor

-- Webcast to be held on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time --

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today announced that the Company will host a webcast to provide a program update on RLYB116, its innovative, once-weekly, small volume, subcutaneously injected C5 inhibitor in development for the treatment of patients with complement-mediated diseases. The webcast will take place on Monday, December 2 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time and will review recent manufacturing process enhancements, biomarker characterization analyses, and the Company’s future plans for the program.





Webcast Information

The live webcast may be accessed by visiting Rallybio’s website at http://investors.rallybio.com. A replay and accompanying slides of the webcast will be available on the Rallybio website for 30 days following the event.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, a C5 inhibitor that has the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

