Rakovina Therapeutics CSO Dr. Mads Daugaard Invited to Present at the 13th Tuscany Retreat on Cancer Research and Apoptosis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (“Rakovina” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mads Daugaard has been invited to present this week at the 13th Tuscany Retreat on Cancer Research and Apoptosis: Genetic profiling, resistance mechanisms and novel treatment concepts in cancer and neurodegeneration, taking place August 23-30 in Tuscany, Italy.

As an invited speaker, Dr. Daugaard will provide an overview of research programs ongoing in his laboratory at the Vancouver Prostate Centre, including development programs conducted in collaboration with Rakovina Therapeutics. He will present to an audience of academic and industry scientists, graduate students, and trainees, reflecting the retreat’s role as a forum for both established leaders and the next generation of cancer researchers.

The Tuscany Retreat brings together leading international researchers in cancer and neurodegeneration to share insights into genetic profiling, mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, and emerging treatment concepts. Dr. Daugaard’s invitation reflects recognition of his contributions to cancer research and Rakovina’s commitment to advancing therapies targeting the DNA-damage response.

“It is an honour to share our research at this distinguished international meeting,” said Dr. Daugaard. “The Tuscany Retreat provides an important platform for collaboration and exchange of ideas that can ultimately help us translate discoveries into meaningful benefits for patients.”



About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

