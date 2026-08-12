Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Closing of First Tranche, Upsize and Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Expanded financing broadens Rakovina’s strategic investor base and reinforces confidence in its AI-powered oncology platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the “First Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”), initially announced on July 15, 2026. The First Tranche consisted of 13,940,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,394,000. The Company is also pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing the size of the Offering from $1,500,000 to up to $2,000,000 and extending the Offering by 30 days to September 10, 2026.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

In connection with the First Tranche, the Company paid aggregate cash finder’s fees of $85,315 and issued an aggregate of 853,150 finder’s units (the “Finder’s Units”) to arm’s length finders. Each Finder’s Unit entitles the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.10 per Share and one-half of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.20 per Share, in each case for a period of 24 months from the date of issue.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance Rakovina’s pipeline, with a primary focus on in vivo ADME and efficacy testing for the kt-5000AI dual ATR/mTOR inhibitor program and continued AI-driven lead optimization through the Company’s collaboration with Variational AI. Funds will also support advancement of the kt-3000 LNP formulation program, ongoing kt-2000AI compound development, and general working capital.

“We are encouraged by the strong support we’ve received from both existing shareholders and new investors,” said Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics. “Increasing the size of this financing positions us to build on our scientific momentum and execute on important milestones ahead as we work to deliver transformational therapies for patients. In addition, we are enhancing our relationships with the AI companies that help us accelerate drug discovery and development and seeking non-dilutive financing from government and industry sources.”

Insider Participation

Insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,900,000 Units in the First Tranche for aggregate gross proceeds of $190,000. Participating insiders were Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, whose subscription was made through First Growth Equity Partners Inc., and David Kideckel, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company. The Units issued to insiders are subject to a four months and one day hold period pursuant to applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

The issuance of Units to insiders is considered a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.7(1)(a) in respect of such insider participation, as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

The Offering remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the TSXV. The Company expects to close one or more additional tranches of the Offering.

The Units were issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing, in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com