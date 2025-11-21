RadNet’s DeepHealth Announces Wichita Radiological Group as First Operations Suite™ Customer

Cloud-native platform selected to modernize operations, help improve efficiency and strengthen patient-centered care coordination across multi-site network

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and a leader in AI-powered health informatics, today announced Wichita Radiological Group (WRG) has selected DeepHealth’s Operations Suite™1 to replace its legacy Radiology Information System (RIS) to advance operations, strengthen care coordination and deliver a more connected, patient-centered imaging experience across its multi-site network.

Leveraging DeepHealth’s Operations Suite™, WRG will implement a modular suite of AI-powered applications to streamline its operational workflows, to enhance productivity and improve staff experience via task automation, advanced analytics and data interoperability. The five-year agreement aims to improve efficiency, boost collaboration and strengthen care coordination.

“DeepHealth’s Operations Suite™ gives us an all-in-one solution to help simplify daily operations, providing real-time transparency and control over operational workflows, which supports our goal to deliver more personalized care for every patient,” said Kamran Ali, MD, President of Wichita Radiological Group. “The solution will transform how we work, improving efficiency from scheduling to billing while ensuring our patients experience more personalized, transparent and timely care at every touchpoint.”

DeepHealth’s Operations Suite™ is an imaging operations platform that unifies scheduling, registration, billing, analytics and patient communication into a seamless, AI-powered platform, streamlining and connecting workflows and empowering imaging teams to work efficiently and prioritize personalized patient care.

The suite of solutions enables workflow automation, such as patient intake and scheduling, while integrating data across systems and delivering role-specific experiences. This has the ability to help practices make better use of resources, streamline operating workflows and ease staffing pressures—ultimately creating a better experience for patients, staff and providers.

Key capabilities include:

Guided Patient & Staff Experience : A fully digital journey that keeps patients informed and engaged—from scheduling through communicating clinical results. Patients receive clear instructions, updates and reminders—while staff benefit from intelligent prompts and automated workflows intended to reduce administrative work and improve satisfaction.

: A fully digital journey that keeps patients informed and engaged—from scheduling through communicating clinical results. Patients receive clear instructions, updates and reminders—while staff benefit from intelligent prompts and automated workflows intended to reduce administrative work and improve satisfaction. Intelligent Operations: Drive streamlined, efficient healthcare IT operations—from scheduling to exam completion—through automated, personalized workflows and AI-powered agents that help balance workloads and optimize resource utilization.

Drive streamlined, efficient healthcare IT operations—from scheduling to exam completion—through automated, personalized workflows and AI-powered agents that help balance workloads and optimize resource utilization. Comprehensive, Unified Platform: Enable scalable, connected healthcare IT operations through a single platform that centralizes workflows, data and performance management across the enterprise for improved visibility and consistency.





“Wichita Radiological Group’s selection of DeepHealth’s Operations Suite™ reflects how forward-thinking practices are preparing for the future of imaging,” said Kees Wesdorp, President and CEO of RadNet’s Digital Health Division. “As more organizations modernize their systems and integrate AI, DeepHealth is becoming a trusted partner in shaping the future of radiology. Our solutions are connected, scalable and designed to help teams focus more on care with less administrative burden.”

WRG’s team of radiologists and support staff provides subspecialty expertise across diagnostic, neuroradiology, pediatric, interventional and women’s imaging. The group reads more than 500,000 studies annually, supporting a Level I trauma center and a VA Medical Center. WRG also owns and operates three outpatient imaging centers, including the area’s only comprehensive women’s imaging facility.

For more information, visit deephealth.com and the DeepHealth booth (#1329 South Hall) at the Radiological Society of North America 2025 Annual Meeting (RSNA 2025), which will take place November 30–December 4 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 407 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has about 11,000 team members. For more information, visit radnet.com.

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for all companies within RadNet’s Digital Health Division. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. Building on the strengths of the companies it has integrated and is rebranding (e.g., CIMAR UK cloud-native healthcare image management solutions, eRAD Radiology Information and Image Management Systems and Picture Archiving and Communication System, Aidence lung AI, Kheiron, iCAD breast AI, Quantib prostate and brain AI, and See-Mode thyroid and breast AI), DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth’s portfolio is a cloud-native operating system — DeepHealth OS — that unifies data across clinical and operational workflows and personalizes AI-powered workspaces for everyone in the radiology continuum. Thousands of radiologists at hundreds of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth’s human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare. For more information, visit deephealth.com.

