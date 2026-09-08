RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Services and Technology Conference on September 15, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Greg Sorensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, will be presenting at the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at 9:10 a.m. Central Time (7:10 a.m. Pacific Time).

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://event.summitcast.com/view/GhCtEPrzrHFSChRnGR9UnE/guest_book?session_id=PK8GBUVgEotukZALpWAGno and www.radnet.com under the “About RadNet'' menu section and “News and Press Releases'' sub-menu of the website.

Details for RadNet's Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time: 9:10 a.m. Central Time (7:10 a.m. Pacific Time) Location: Nashville, TN

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928