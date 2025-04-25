Radiant Biotherapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

TORONTO & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#41BB--Radiant Biotherapeutics, a preclinical biotechnology company developing an antibody platform to deliver first-in-class transformative therapies for patients facing life-changing disease, today announced the presentation of a poster at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago. The presentation describes the company’s Multabody™ platform, a novel approach to stimulating key targets in immunotherapy that have remained out of reach due to toxicity or lack of response.

Details on the poster presentation are below:

Presentation Title: Multabodies: A next-generation approach for cancer immunotherapy and 4-1BB agonist therapy

Abstract Number: 2889/28

Session Date and Time: April 28th 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Presenter: Joanne Hulme, Ph.D.

About Radiant Biotherapeutics

Radiant Biotherapeutics is a revolutionary antibody platform company leading the new frontier of multi-valent, multi-specific therapeutics to deliver transformative therapies for patients. Radiant’s proprietary Multabody™ platform leverages avidity and multi-specificity, to generate highly efficacious Multabodies with superior potency than other antibody platforms. These powerful Multabodies are a new class of biologics positioned to tackle complex, heterogenous diseases such as cancer, immunology and inflammation, which often have challenging targets and mechanisms. Multabody™ production and manufacturing is flexible, modular and scalable, and leverages standard antibody CMC processes. The groundbreaking efficiency of the platform is driving a novel pipeline of mono-, bi- and tri-specific biologics in multiple therapeutics areas. With offices in Toronto and Philadelphia, Radiant has forged multiple strategic partnerships that validate the Multabody™ platform’s broad scientific and clinical utility. For more, visit radiantbio.com.

