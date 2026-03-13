Radial Announces Publication of Landmark Study of Accelerated Deep TMS for Depression

NEW YORK, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial today announced publication of a landmark study showing accelerated Deep TMS can treat depression in six days instead of months. The research evaluated BrainsWay's SWIFT™ accelerated Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) protocol for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). Radial, which participated as a clinical trial site in the study, is building a national network of clinics delivering physician-led brain medicine for patients with depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD, and related conditions.

Two new peer-reviewed manuscripts in Brain Stimulation report findings from the randomized multisite study demonstrating that BrainsWay's SWIFT™ accelerated Deep TMS protocol achieved comparable clinical outcomes to the traditional treatment protocol while significantly reducing treatment time.

The accelerated protocol reduces the standard acute treatment phase of 36 clinic visits to just six half-day sessions, followed by weekly maintenance visits for four weeks.

In the randomized non-inferiority trial, patients receiving the accelerated protocol achieved an 87.8% response rate and 78.0% remission rate, with a median time to remission of 21 days, compared with 28 days under the standard protocol.

More than 20 million U.S. adults live with Major Depressive Disorder, yet many face barriers that make it difficult to begin or complete treatment. Accelerated brain medicine protocols like SWIFT can expand access by reducing the number of required visits.

"This research represents an important step forward in improving access to effective depression treatment," said Radial Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder Dr. Owen Muir. "By significantly reducing the time and travel, and improving time to remission, accelerated protocols like SWIFT may help more patients start and complete safe and effective treatment."

In addition to clinician-rated outcomes, patient-reported study results showed meaningful improvements in quality of life and functioning. Approximately 60% of participants returned to normal-range functioning after treatment, and most no longer experienced severe quality-of-life impairment.

Radial offers Deep TMS using BrainsWay technology in practices across the country, expanding access to brain medicine for depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD, and more.

About Radial



Radial is expanding access to the world's most advanced mental health treatments by developing clinical infrastructure, reimbursement tools, and AI-guided decision support designed around novel psychiatry treatments like neuromodulation (e.g. TMS), medication (e.g. Spravato), and other interventional therapies. Their goal is to make transformative brain medicine accessible. Learn more at www.meetradial.com.

