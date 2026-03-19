Ractigen Therapeutics Announces China NMPA IND Approval for Phase II Clinical Trial of saRNA Therapy RAG-01 in Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

NANTONG, China, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ractigen Therapeutics, a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small activating RNA (saRNA) therapeutics, today announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) has approved its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a Phase II clinical trial of RAG-01 for the treatment of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC).

This significant milestone makes RAG-01 the second saRNA therapeutic to receive IND approval in China, both of which were developed by Ractigen. This approval not only solidifies Ractigen's global leadership in saRNA technology but also serves as a critical clinical validator for the company's broader RNA activation (RNAa) platform and its LiCOTM delivery technology.

RAG-01 is a novel saRNA therapeutic designed to upregulate p21, a key regulator of cell cycle arrest and cellular senescence, to inhibit the abnormal proliferation of bladder cancer cells. This innovative saRNA therapeutic aims to treat NMIBC by increasing p21 mRNA and protein levels.

The progression of RAG-01 into Phase II clinical development follows highly encouraging Phase I data from Australia, which demonstrated clear target engagement (p21 protein upregulation), a favorable safety profile, and promising complete response (CR) signals.

"We are very pleased to receive IND approval from the China NMPA CDE for the Phase II trial of RAG-01," said Dr. Long-Cheng Li, Founder and CEO of Ractigen Therapeutics. "This approval is an important validation of both the RAG-01 program and the broader potential of saRNA therapeutics. RAG-01 reflects our innovation strategy of activating endogenous disease-relevant genes that have long been considered difficult to drug. We believe this differentiated mechanism, together with local bladder delivery, may offer a meaningful new treatment option for patients with NMIBC. We look forward to working closely with investigators and regulatory authorities to advance this program."

The Phase II study is a randomized, controlled, multi-center trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of RAG-01 as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in patients with intermediate- and high-risk NMIBC. The China study builds on encouraging preliminary data from the ongoing Phase I clinical trial in Australia, where RAG-01 has demonstrated favorable safety, clear target engagement, and anti-tumor activity.

About RAG-01

RAG-01 is a pioneering saRNA therapeutic candidate designed to activate the tumor suppressor gene p21 via RNA activation (RNAa). The product is administered through intravesical instillation using Ractigen's proprietary LiCO™ delivery technology. In the Phase I clinical trial conducted in Australia, RAG-01 has shown encouraging preliminary safety, target engagement, and efficacy data. In 2024, RAG-01 received IND clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and was granted Fast Track designation.

About NMIBC

Non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is a common malignancy confined to the lining of the bladder. The standard first-line treatment is transurethral resection of the bladder tumor (TURBT) followed by intravesical BCG or chemotherapy. However, a significant proportion of patients experience treatment failure or multiple recurrences, highlighting the need for new and effective treatment options.

About RNAa

RNA activation is a clinically validated platform technology developed by Dr. Long-Cheng Li and his team. It utilizes saRNAs to target gene regulatory domains, activating gene expression and restoring therapeutic protein levels. This innovative technology holds vast potential for developing therapeutic drugs across various diseases, particularly where traditional methods fall short.

About Ractigen Therapeutics

Ractigen Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating next-generation RNA therapeutics, with a primary focus on small activating RNAs (saRNAs) developed through its clinically validated RNA activation (RNAa) technology. Leveraging proprietary delivery platforms such as SCAD™, LiCO™, and GLORY™, Ractigen is advancing a robust pipeline addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, neurological diseases, and genetic disorders. Its versatile technologies also enable the rapid development of RNA-based solutions, including siRNAs, where applicable, to target life-threatening, fast-progressing conditions such as those in the CNS. Committed to scientific excellence and patient-centered innovation, Ractigen strives to transform healthcare through the power of RNA therapeutics. For more information, visit www.ractigen.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ractigen-therapeutics-announces-china-nmpa-ind-approval-for-phase-ii-clinical-trial-of-sarna-therapy-rag-01-in-non-muscle-invasive-bladder-cancer-302718706.html

SOURCE Ractigen Therapeutics