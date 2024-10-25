Qurient Launches Clinical Trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment with Adrixetinib (Q702)

SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Qurient--Qurient Co. Ltd. (KRX: 115180) has announced the commencement of a clinical trial for adrixetinib (formerly named Q702), following the clearance of its investigational new drug (IND) application by the U.S. FDA.





The trial is a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion study designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of Q702 as a single agent and in a triplet combination with venetoclax and azacitidine for patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT06445907). Adrixetinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor of AXL/MER/CSF1R kinases, has demonstrated significant anti-tumor activities, enhancing chemo-sensitivity and immune response across various tumor models. The innovative combination therapy is expected to work synergistically, potentially improving patient outcomes in AML treatment.

The trial’s principal investigator is Abhishek Maiti, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

The expression of AXL and MER (TAM family kinases) and CSF1R has been linked to a poorer prognosis in AML, positioning them as critical therapeutic targets within the cell and tumor microenvironment. Preclinical studies have shown the efficacy of AXL/MER inhibition, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with venetoclax, in various AML models, including aggressive FLT3-ITD bearing AML and venetoclax-resistant primary AML samples. CSF1R inhibition also targets AML by disrupting supportive microenvironmental signals, while AXL inhibition in macrophages may enhance the myeloid-centered anti-leukemia immune response.

Dr. Kiyean Nam, CEO of Qurient, conveyed his enthusiasm for the company’s strategic trajectory, stating, “The establishment of adrixetinib’s Phase 2 recommended dosage has set the stage for further clinical collaboration with leading American medical institutions for patients diagnosed with AML, but who may not be eligible for intensive chemotherapy. I believe that adrixetinib’s unique underlying biology can help these patients in combination with venetoclax and azacitidine.”

About Adrixetinib (Q702)

Adrixetinib, an innovative immunotherapy conceived by Qurient, is a selective triple kinase inhibitor that targets AXL, MER, and CSF1R. It enhances the body’s innate immune defenses and increases the susceptibility of cancer cells to therapeutic interventions. Q702 is currently in clinical development for the treatment of select advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

About Qurient

Qurient is a pioneering clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South Korea, listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX 115180). The company is dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics, from discovery to human proof-of-concept stages, utilizing a virtual R&D project management platform. For more information, visit www.qurient.com.

Contacts



Peter Yu, +(82)-31-8060-1600, media@qurient.com