QurAlis Announces New Global Headquarters

30,000 square foot state-of-the-art office suite, lab, and research facility doubles QurAlis’ footprint in Cambridge’s vibrant Alewife Biotech Park

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation (“QurAlis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced the opening of its new global corporate headquarters in Cambridge, MA. The company’s new 30,000 square foot state-of-the-art research facility and office space located at 35 Cambridgepark Drive (“35 CPD”), doubles QurAlis’ footprint in the heart of Cambridge’s vibrant Alewife Biotech Park.

“Maintaining our corporate headquarters in Cambridge positions us at the heart of a thriving biotechnology hub with world-class talent and leading research institutions,” said Jason Brown, MBA, chief financial officer at QurAlis. “The facility at Alewife allowed us to expand our R&D footprint, lab capacity, and office space to support QurAlis’ growth and enhance our leading precision medicine portfolio and platform capabilities. Our new headquarters provides our employees with a high-tech work environment conducive to collaboration and innovation with improved space and amenities. The space will continue to foster our mission-driven culture committed to discovering and developing medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases.”

QurAlis and its landlord, Healthpeak, fully built out and furnished QurAlis’ lab and office suite prior to occupancy. QurAlis’ new headquarters offers a larger space with enhanced lab and discovery resources and a 5,000 square foot conferencing space for meeting and collaboration. More than one-third of the new facility is dedicated to a state-of-the-art 11,000 square foot lab with an expansive tissue culture suite and addition of an onsite antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) chemistry manufacturing lab to support programs utilizing QurAlis’ FlexASO® technology platform. FlexASO® was developed to generate splice-switching ASOs with improved potency, increased therapeutic index and improved bio-distribution. This bespoke platform has the potential to tackle the spectrum of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases.

“Healthpeak welcomes QurAlis to 35 Cambridgepark Drive,” said Scott Bohn, chief development officer and head of lab at Healthpeak. “QurAlis’ need for Class A lab space to progress their groundbreaking neuroscience work aligned seamlessly with our purpose-built life science campus, offering state-of-the-art amenities, a sustainable LEED Gold design, and unbeatable proximity to Alewife Station – an ideal environment for QurAlis’ continued innovation and growth.”

Part of a 450,000 square foot RSF, three-building campus, 35 CPD is a LEED Gold 224,000 square foot RSF purpose-built life science building strategically located in West Cambridge directly across from the Alewife MBTA Station (Red line), at the end of Massachusetts Route 2, on Minuteman bike path and walkable to the Fresh Pond Reservation. 35 CPD, with attached garage, provides ample tenant amenities in the building including a Craft Food Hall, exclusive fitness center, private shower and locker rooms, secure bike room, client lounge, and activated outdoor spaces.

QurAlis was represented in their search and lease negotiations by Carolyn Wheatley and Marc Consalvi at JLL.

About QurAlis Corporation

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure, boldly seeking to translate scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines. We work collaboratively with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, precise attention to craft, and compassion to discover and develop medicines that have the potential to transform the lives of people living with neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. QurAlis is the leader in development of precision therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition to ALS, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline to bring effective disease-modifying therapeutics to patients suffering from severe diseases defined by genetics and clinical biomarkers. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on X @QurAlisCo or LinkedIn.

Kathy Vincent

kathy.vincent@quralis.com

310-403-8951