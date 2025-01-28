Quince Therapeutics to Host Investor Webinar on February 7, 2025 Focused on Addressing the High Unmet Need in Ataxia-Telangiectasia

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will host an investor webinar focused on addressing the high unmet need in the company’s lead rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease indication, Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T). The virtual webinar event will take place on Friday, February 7, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





The webinar will feature leading A-T key opinion leader (KOL) Mary Kay Koenig, M.D., who will: 1) provide an A-T natural history overview, 2) detail current symptomatic treatment approaches for patients with A-T, 3) discuss the competitive therapeutic A-T landscape, and 4) provide an overview of Quince’s Phase 3 clinical trial of EryDex for the treatment of A-T. Dirk Thye, M.D., Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, will join the discussion to provide a corporate and scientific overview, as well as an enrollment update on the company’s ongoing Phase 3 NEAT clinical trial.

Mary Kay Koenig, M.D., is a board certified child neurologist specializing in neurodegenerative disorders, including A-T, mitochondrial disease, and tuberous sclerosis complex. She currently serves as a Professor and Associate Vice-Chair for Clinical Research in the Department of Pediatrics, Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas, Houston. Dr. Koenig is also an Endowed Chair of Mitochondrial Medicine at the McGovern Medical School at the University of Texas, Houston, in addition to serving as a Director at the Center for the Treatment of Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disease and a Co-Director of the Tuberous Sclerosis Center within the UTHealth Houston system – one of the nation’s most comprehensive academic health science centers. She strives to provide excellent clinical care and advance research for children afflicted with genetic neurodegenerative disease. Dr. Koenig also works to mentor and educate junior faculty, fellows, residents, and medical students in the art of medicine and clinical research. She received her M.D. from St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, in addition to a fellowship in child and adolescent neurology at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston, Texas.

To register for this webinar, please click here. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Quince’s Events page under the News & Events heading of the company’s Investor Relations website at ir.quincetx.com. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly following the end of the live event.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Contacts



Media & Investor Contact:

Stacy Roughan

Quince Therapeutics, Inc.

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

ir@quincetx.com