Quince Therapeutics Selects Option Care Health as Specialty Infusion Therapy Provider for Administration of Lead Asset eDSP

Provides access to broad-reaching nationwide network of specialty pharmacy and ambulatory infusion suites across the U.S.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & BANNOCKBURN, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it has formed a strategic relationship with Option Care Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and ambulatory infusion services, to support the commercial development and efficient launch of Quince’s lead asset, encapsulated dexamethasone sodium phosphate (eDSP) in the U.S., assuming positive study results and subsequent regulatory approval.

The strategic relationship will leverage Option Care Health’s robust network of specialty pharmacies and ambulatory infusion suites to provide for the administration of eDSP in an effective and efficient way while delivering this innovative treatment to patients. With a national footprint of more than 90 full-service pharmacies and 180-plus ambulatory infusion suites located across the U.S., Option Care Health is well positioned to dramatically enhance Quince’s ability to provide patients with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) access to eDSP treatment, including greater geographic flexibility to match patient locations and eDSP administration needs, an improved and standardized patient journey with higher control and consistency across eDSP administration sites, the benefit of contracting with a single provider versus multiple individual academic centers of excellence, and scalability to treat patients in additional targeted indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Additionally, the engagement will be supported by Option Care Health’s comprehensive suite of enhanced service capabilities, including third-party logistics (3PL) and inventory distribution management, program management, customized patient registration and hub support, clinician-delivered services, physician reporting, and data collection and reporting.

Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D., Quince’s President who manages several departments including Commercial, said, “We are very pleased to enter into a strategic partnership with Option Care Health that is designed to greatly improve the patient journey while also establishing an effective and efficient commercialization pathway for our highly innovative lead asset, eDSP. Option Care Health is a strong partner with a deep understanding of the complexities of rare disease treatments. We look forward to working together to leverage all the benefits of its nationwide integrated care platform of specialty pharmacy, infusion suites, and nursing services for the benefit of patients with A-T.”

Eric Daugherty, Senior Vice President, Biopharma Relations, of Option Care Health, said, “As a leading provider in the treatment of rare and orphan diseases, our organization is honored to have been selected by Quince as its specialty infusion therapy partner. Together, we are committed to making their novel eDSP asset accessible for patients with A-T across the U.S. as Quince readies for commercial launch and ultimately looks to engage providers and payers in a seamless way.”

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimated,” “potential,” “intend,” “will,” “can,” “seek,” or other similar words. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the benefits of the strategic partnership with Option Care, including improved patient access and other commercial development activities; current and future clinical development and regulatory approval of eDSP, including for the potential treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and other potential indications; the strategic development path for eDSP; planned regulatory agency submissions and clinical trials and timeline, prospects, and milestone expectations; and the potential benefits of eDSP and the company’s market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on Quince’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 13, 2025, and other reports as filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date, and Quince undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

