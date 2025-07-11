Quince Therapeutics Appoints Leading Immunologist Dr. Hassan Abolhassani to Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, announced the appointment of Dr. Hassan Abolhassani, Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology and Research Specialists in the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Abolhassani becomes the ninth member to join Quince’s SAB, which is comprised of leading experts in Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T), biochemistry, neurology, immunology, genetic, hematology, pharmacology, and clinical practice.

Dr. Mauro Magnani, Ph.D., Chair of Quince’s Scientific Advisory Board, said, “Quince is excited to welcome leading immunologist and researcher Dr. Abolhassani as a new member of our SAB. Given his notable work in immunodeficiency disorders, as well as the rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease Ataxia-Telangiectasia, we expect to benefit from his unique insight and expertise as the SAB continues to support Quince as the company advances its potentially breakthrough ability to deliver corticosteroid treatment without toxicities with its lead asset eDSP.”

Dr. Hassan Abolhassani said, “It is an honor to join Quince’s SAB at this exciting time as the company prepares to report topline results in the first quarter of 2026 evaluating the company’s lead asset, eDSP, for the treatment of patients with A-T. I look forward to collaborating with the distinguished members of Quince’s management team, Board of Directors, and Scientific Advisory Board to support the advancement of eDSP for the treatment of not only A-T but for additional potential immunological and autoimmune focused rare disease indications.”

Hassan Abolhassani, M.D., Ph.D., currently serves as Assistant Professor of Clinical Immunology and Research Specialists in the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden where he also is the team leader of pediatrics primary immunodeficiency (PID) and inborn errors of immunity (IEI) research in the lab of Professor Qiang Pan Hammarström, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Abolhassani’s translational clinical research aims to investigate the pathogenesis of primary antibody deficiency and the immune pathways involved that may help physicians and immunologists to understand genes with currently unknown functions and to aid in deciding therapeutic approaches for patients. Additionally, his work includes multidisciplinary and translational approaches for diagnosis and treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia. Dr. Abolhassani is recognized in the top 1% of highly cited scientific researchers in the field of immunology (Essential Science Indicators) and the world's top 2% widely cited scientists (Scopus/Elsevier). He has received several awards, including the Isil Berat Barlan Award in primary immunodeficiency diseases, the Anna-Greta Crafoords Prize for rheumatologic research, the USERN Prize in medical sciences, the Jonas Söderquist Award in virology and immunology, and the Razi Festival Award in medical sciences, among others. Dr. Abolhassani is the president of the Middle East and North Africa Registry on Inborn Errors of Immunity, one of the largest PID/IEI cohorts worldwide, is a steering member of the J Project, a professional network of experts on PID/IEI, and a distinguished clinical immunologist collaborator of the Global Burden of Disease study led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Seattle. Dr. Abolhassani received a M.D. from Tehran University of Medical Sciences where he also completed an internship for immune disorders at the Research Center for Immunodeficiencies. Additionally, he received a Ph.D. in clinical immunology and immunogenetics of chronic infectious and inflammatory disease from the Karolinska Institutet where he also completed his postdoctoral fellowship in single-cell multi-omics. Dr. Abolhassani holds a Master of Public Health and a Master of Philosophy from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and received a Doctor of Philosophy from the Karolinska Institutet.

Quince’s SAB provides expert insight and advice to support the advancement of its lead asset eDSP for the treatment of A-T for which a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial is currently underway. The SAB also serves as a valuable resource as the company strategically expands its development pipeline by pursuing other potential rare disease indications beyond A-T and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) for eDSP where chronic corticosteroid treatment is – or has the potential to become – a standard of care, if there were not corticosteroid-related safety concerns. The prioritized list of other potential rare disease targets under consideration includes: 1) autoimmune hepatitis, 2) pulmonary sarcoidosis, 3) dermatomyositis, 4) pemphigus vulgaris, 5) Hashimoto’s encephalopathy, 6) Becker muscular dystrophy, 7) pediatric lupus, 8) juvenile idiopathic arthritis, 9) myasthenia gravis, 10) limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, and 11) chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient's own biology for the treatment of rare diseases.

Forward-looking statements are based on Quince's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from what the company expects.

