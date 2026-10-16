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QuidelOrtho Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) ("QuidelOrtho"), a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the grant of equity awards to two newly hired, non-executive employees (the "Inducement Grants"). The Inducement Grants were granted pursuant to the Company's 2026 Inducement Plan and as an inducement material to each employee's entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

QuidelOrtho Corporation

The 2026 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of QuidelOrtho, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with QuidelOrtho, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Grants consist of restricted stock units ("RSUs") with respect to an aggregate of 50,323 shares of the Company's common stock. The RSUs were granted with a grant date of October 15, 2026, and will vest in equal annual installments on the first three anniversaries of the grant date, subject to the employee's continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2026 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a RSU award agreement covering each Inducement Grant.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

With expertise spanning clinical chemistry, immunoassay, immunohematology and molecular testing, QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading global provider of diagnostic solutions, dedicated to advancing fast, accurate and reliable results that help improve patient outcomes – from the point of care to hospital, lab to clinic. Building on a legacy of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with healthcare providers to advance diagnostics that connect insights with solutions, defining a clearer path for informed decisions and better care.

Investor Contact:

Sanjeev Sharma

Vice President, Investor Relations

IR@QuidelOrtho.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Kleewein

Senior Corporate Communication and PR Manager

media@QuidelOrtho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quidelortho-announces-inducement-grants-under-nasdaq-listing-rule-5635c4-302910665.html

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation

Southern California Compensation
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