Quest Diagnostics Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today published its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report.

The theme of the report, Care Starts Here, reflects the pivotal role Quest plays in an individual's healthcare, providing insights from laboratory diagnostics to drive well-informed decisions. The report details Quest's accomplishments in 2024 across the company's four strategic pillars of corporate responsibility: health access, employee and community engagement, governance and ethics, and environmental sustainability.

"Care runs deep in the Quest culture, energizing our more than 55,000 colleagues to deliver on the Quest Purpose, working together to create a healthier world, one life at a time," said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President. "As this year's report highlights, we created several exciting new innovations and programs in 2024 to improve health quality and access, not only for our patients, but also for our employees and the communities we serve. We look forward to building on this momentum throughout 2025 and beyond."

In 2024, Quest:

Supported nearly 40 programs through the Quest Diagnostics Foundation with organizations committed to improving clinical and community health outcomes

Donated approximately $13 million in corporate giving and Foundation grants to organizations focused on disaster relief, health research and local health initiatives

in corporate giving and Foundation grants to organizations focused on disaster relief, health research and local health initiatives Provided approximately one million donated or discounted test requisitions (which often include several tests)

Generated employee and corporate donations for over 650 nonprofits through the company's Employee Matching Gifts program

Extended its board of directors by welcoming a new director, Robert Carter , a former Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for FedEx®, whose expertise in technology and logistics supports Quest's continuous improvement initiatives focused on quality and efficiency

, a former Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer for FedEx®, whose expertise in technology and logistics supports Quest's continuous improvement initiatives focused on quality and efficiency Introduced approximately 50 innovative new testing services focused on improving access across several disease areas, including Alzheimer's disease, certain cancers and HIV

Spent approximately $300 million on goods and services from small U.S. businesses

on goods and services from small U.S. businesses Reduced usage of electricity and single-use plastics and continued to transition the company's courier fleet in the U.S. to electric and hybrid vehicles

Made progress toward securing International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001-2015 certification for environmental management for two additional labs in our Marlborough, Massachusetts . and Lewisville, Texas facilities

To read the full report, click on 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report.

