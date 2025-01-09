Quest Diagnostics Names Adrienne Brott Senior Vice President and Chief Quality and Regulatory Affairs Officer

Quality and regulatory veteran of Getinge, BD and J&J joins the Quest Diagnostics executive team

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that Adrienne L. Brott, an accomplished quality and regulatory affairs healthcare leader, has been named senior vice president and chief quality and regulatory affairs officer.

Ms. Brott is responsible for leading the company’s quality and regulatory strategy to enhance quality adherence and control as well as compliance with U.S. and global regulations and industry standards for laboratory diagnostic information services. She reports to Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President, and is a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Brott is based at the company’s headquarters in Secaucus, NJ. Her appointment took effect in December 2024.

“Adrienne is a highly effective leader with an impressive record of strengthening and streamlining quality and regulatory processes for complex healthcare companies,” Mr. Davis said. “Under her leadership, Quest will be well positioned to navigate an evolving regulatory landscape and fulfill our high standards for quality.”

Prior to joining Quest, Ms. Brott was senior vice president, quality and regulatory for the acute care therapies division of Getinge, a global medical technology company. Before that, she held various leadership roles at Becton Dickinson (BD), a leading global medical technology company. This includes senior vice president, quality management--interventional segment, quality systems and regions, where she led all aspects of quality across 28 manufacturing sites worldwide and led a multi-year program to simplify and harmonize 120 quality management systems. She held other roles of increasing responsibility in quality systems and post-market quality and regulatory compliance and quality operations and end-to-end integrated supply chain operations for medical devices and other areas for Johnson & Johnson and Abbott Laboratories.

Ms. Brott is a co-chair of the Advancing Quality Excellence Collaborative Community (AQEcc) Steering Committee of the Medical Device Innovation Consortium (MDIC) , an initiative shared by medical device stakeholders, including the FDA, to enhance medical device quality and patient safety.

Ms. Brott earned a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degree from the Lake Forest Graduate School of Management and a bachelor’s degree with a double major in biology and environmental studies from Lake Forest College in Illinois.

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world’s largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest’s diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in, and our more than 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world.

