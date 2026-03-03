Quest Diagnostics Introduces AI Companion to Help Patients Understand and Act on Lab Test Results

New feature based on Google's Gemini seamlessly analyzes up to five years of personal lab data to help explain results and uncover potential health risks

SECAUCUS, N.J., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced Quest AI Companion, a new AI-powered chat feature that helps individuals analyze, understand and act on their Quest laboratory test results with their healthcare provider.

Available now to all adult users of the company's secure, free patient mobile app and portal MyQuest, individuals can engage Quest AI Companion with questions about their test results and immediately receive personalized, easy-to-understand explanations, without leaving the integrated, HIPAA-compliant, MyQuest solution.

"Patients often tell us they want help simplifying and understanding their test results and what the results communicate about their health," said Nicole Antonson, vice president of digital solutions and interoperability, Quest Diagnostics. "For more than 50 years, Quest has been a trusted provider of laboratory results. Now, Quest AI Companion builds on this history and empowers patients to analyze their results and spot trends they can discuss with their healthcare provider, for smarter and simpler testing that illuminates a path to better health."

The new tool is unique because it seamlessly accesses and analyzes up to five years of an individual's lab data from Quest results reports to identify trends and patterns that may indicate health risks. As the Quest AI Companion operates within the secure MyQuest platform, individuals do not need to manually input their laboratory results into a public AI tool, avoiding concerns that may arise when sharing private health data with publicly accessible AI technologies. In addition, users can prompt the tool to define test names and medical terminology from their results reports, as well as translate the meaning of lab values, such as high, low, or within a reference range. Users can also prompt the AI Companion to assist with composing questions they can ask their healthcare provider, empowering patients to have more informed conversations with clinicians.

While the use of AI technologies is growing across the healthcare industry, recent reports suggest most individuals do not access Gen AI apps to analyze their personal health data. In a survey conducted by Quest about the use of AI, participants cited privacy and data security, alongside accuracy and reliability, as concerns about the use of AI.

"People want to understand their lab data, but not everyone feels comfortable uploading their health data to public AI platforms. Quest AI Companion empowers people to access the benefits of gen AI from a healthcare services provider they already know and trust to manage their most personal lab information," said Yuri Fesko, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer, Quest Diagnostics.

Powered by Google's Gemini family of models, Quest AI Companion is the result of a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud, established in March 2025. Through this relationship, Quest integrates Google Cloud's advanced AI technologies to streamline data management and improve customer experiences. The parties plan to continue to work together to aid patients and providers through innovation.

Individuals interested in Quest AI Companion can now access the service through their MyQuest account. Through MyQuest, patients can also schedule appointments, access test results and pay bills. For more information, visit MyQuest.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Quest AI Companion is a chat feature intended for individuals to analyze and understand their Quest laboratory test results with their healthcare provider. Users must be at least age 18. Quest AI Companion is not a substitute for professional medical advice or visits to a healthcare provider. Patients should continue to consult with a healthcare provider about test results and any symptoms they may be experiencing. The Quest AI Companion is for educational purposes only and not for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions. The information provided by this system should not be used to start, stop, or change any course of treatment unless advised by your healthcare provider.

