SECAUCUS, N.J., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on July 7, 2025.

About Quest Diagnostics



Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-302455896.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics