SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

May 15, 2025 | 
1 min read

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on July 7, 2025.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-302455896.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

New Jersey Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Earnings
Bayer’s Continued Restructuring Claims 2,000 Jobs and Thins Management Layers
May 13, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Earnings
Novavax Sales Jump 600% YoY as COVID-19 Vaccine Still in Limbo at FDA
May 8, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nation’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac