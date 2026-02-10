SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 3, 2026

February 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.



Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company’s platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.


Contacts

Investor & Media
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com

Connecticut Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Graphic drawing white background
Psychedelics
AbbVie CSO Touts ‘Breakthrough Type Therapy’ Psychedelic as J&J’s Spravato Keeps Growing
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Earnings
BMS Beats Again Despite Eliquis and Cobenfy Disappointments
February 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie