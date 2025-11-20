Quantum-Si to Highlight Significant Proteus™ Platform Development Progress and Provide Insights into the Company’s Industry Leading Technology Pipeline at Investor & Analyst Day

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a proteomics technology company redefining protein analysis through single-molecule detection, today announced the key items to be presented at its Investor & Analyst Day that is being hosted in New York City.

Among other advances, the management team will provide updates on:

Proteus™ platform development including recent development data

A long-term technology roadmap that addresses the path to billions of reads

The path to coverage of all 20 amino acids

A suite of post-translational modification (PTM) methods enabled by the Company’s core technology

The path to Proteus commercial launch including timeline and key technical and commercial milestones

“We are very excited to share a comprehensive update across all of our development efforts and provide insights into our pipeline of new capabilities, that we believe, demonstrates that we have the most comprehensive, compelling and actionable technology roadmap in proteomics,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “First, we have successfully completed sequencing on a prototype Proteus unit, which not only was a key milestone we wanted to achieve before year end 2025, but it occurred faster than originally anticipated, once again highlighting our proven ability to deliver our development programs on time as we have over the past three years. Further, we have not simply completed one sequencing run on our prototype system but have performed over 50 sequencing runs across multiple Proteus prototype systems. As we will highlight at our live event, I am very pleased to report the data from these prototype runs are already meeting or exceeding the performance of our current Platinum® Pro system, and with the additional development and optimization efforts planned, we believe Proteus will far exceed our current platform technology across every measure of performance.”

Hawkins continued, “In addition to our significant platform development progress, through various collaborations, applications of state-of-the-art computational tools, and our rich set of proprietary training data, we have unlocked an accelerated path to detecting all 20 amino acids in the very near term. And finally, we will present data regarding multiple methods in development to enable very high proteome-wide PTM coverage in combination with the significant sequencing output and performance gains of Proteus.”

Investor Day Attendance

The Company’s Investor and Analyst Day will occur today, November 19th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can attend the meeting virtually by registering here.

