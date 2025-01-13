Quantum-Si Launches Platinum® Pro: The End-to-End Solution for Deeper Insights in Proteomics

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, announces the launch of Platinum® Pro, its latest benchtop sequencer that sets a new standard in protein analysis. Designed to redefine efficiency and versatility in proteomics research, Platinum Pro is now available for ordering.









Platinum Pro delivers a comprehensive solution for sequencing and analyzing proteins in a simple, integrated workflow. Its design prioritizes accessibility, transforming complex protein sequencing into a seamless process for every lab, everywhere.

Platinum Pro is Quantum-Si’s newest Next-Generation Protein Sequencer™ built from the foundation of innovation established by the original Platinum. It introduces advanced features specifically tailored to address the evolving needs of researchers and biopharmaceutical customers. Its key innovations include:

Streamlined User Experience: Platinum Pro features an enlarged touchscreen with an elegant user interface that guides the user through the course of a run enabling diverse applications from proteoform analysis to protein barcoding and beyond.

Flexible Data Analysis: Users can perform data analysis locally or leverage cloud-based solutions, providing versatility to suit diverse research environments.

Pro Mode: This feature empowers custom application development, offered through a Technology Access Program, making Platinum Pro a platform for biopharmaceutical innovation and co-development relationships.

“Platinum Pro represents a significant step forward in our mission to democratize access to proteomics,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “By combining ease of use with customizable features, we’re equipping researchers with the tools they need to unlock new frontiers in protein analysis.”

“The launch of Platinum Pro marks a major milestone for Quantum-Si as we continue to push the boundaries of proteomics,” said Todd Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer of Quantum-Si. “We are also thrilled to announce that our new partnership with Avantor is now in effect, which extends our reach, making Platinum Pro now available for ordering in the U.S. and Canada through their trusted network.”

Platinum Pro is the latest demonstration of Quantum-Si’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for next-generation protein sequencing. With its robust capabilities, the system is expected to drive new opportunities for breakthrough discoveries. Now available to order, Platinum Pro will begin shipping in the first quarter. To place an order or learn more about Platinum Pro, visit: The Protein Sequencing Company™ | Quantum-Si.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® line of instruments enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

