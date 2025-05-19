Quantum Health Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

Saurabh Kumar joins as Chief Financial Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading healthcare navigation and care coordination company, today announced key additions to its executive leadership team —strategic moves aimed at accelerating growth, driving innovation and enhancing client and member outcomes amid rising healthcare costs and transformative industry trends.

With healthcare expenses — including pharmacy and GLP-1 therapies — projected to reach record highs in 2025, and AI poised to reshape the healthcare experience, Quantum Health is sharpening its focus on delivering proactive, insight-driven solutions that improve care, reduce costs and streamline navigation.

Saurabh Kumar joins as Chief Financial Officer

Quantum Health proudly welcomes Saurabh Kumar as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned leader in healthcare finance, Saurabh brings deep experience in driving strategic growth, operational excellence and financial transformation across some of the industry’s most respected organizations. In his role as CFO, he will oversee all financial functions and work closely with teams across the organization to ensure Quantum Health continues to meet its financial goals and long-term vision.

Saurabh brings an impressive background in healthcare and finance, having held leadership roles across health insurance companies, risk-bearing medical groups and financial sponsors.

Prior to joining Quantum Health, he served as Head of Finance at Triple Aim Partners, a venture capital firm focused on building health services companies from the ground up. He previously served as CFO of Kelsey-Seybold Clinic, and earlier as CFO of UnitedHealth Group’s Employer & Individual division, where he managed financial performance for one of the largest commercial health insurance businesses in the country, overseeing a multibillion-dollar portfolio. Saurabh also held leadership roles at HealthCare Partners and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Mike Cooper named Chief Transformation Officer

In addition to Saurabh’s appointment, Quantum Health has named Mike Cooper as Chief Transformation Officer. In this pivotal role, Mike will advance the organization’s strategic priorities around growth, client retention, member experience and internal “Warrior®” experience. He will lead transformation initiatives that bring together teams and strategies to ensure Quantum Health remains at the forefront of the evolving healthcare navigation landscape. He will work cross-functionally to drive enterprise-wide innovation and operational agility.

Mike brings over 30 years of leadership experience and a strong track record of driving growth, profitability and operational excellence across high-growth organizations. His cross-functional expertise includes finance, accounting, product, technology, operations and go-to-market strategy, with deep experience in human capital management, benefits, insurance, healthcare and technology.

Before joining Quantum Health, Mike served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives at Dayforce and as President and CFO at eloomi, which was acquired by Dayforce in February 2024. He has also held senior leadership roles at transformative companies such as ParcelShield, PlanSource, Filtration Group, Empower Software Solutions, Connextions and PSS World Medical. He began his career at Ernst & Young and is a licensed CPA.

Nancy Sansom appointed Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Completing the expansion of the executive team, Nancy Sansom joins Quantum Health as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Nancy leads all aspects of marketing, including growth marketing, brand strategy and client and member communications, reinforcing Quantum Health’s position as the leader in healthcare navigation.

Nancy brings more than a decade of experience as a CMO and CCO at high-growth B2B SaaS companies, and over 20 years of experience in the HR, benefits and insurance technology ecosystem. Prior to joining Quantum Health, she served as Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Versapay and PlanSource, where she scaled marketing operations and built strategic partnerships with financial institutions, HCM providers and insurance carriers. Earlier in her career, she spent a decade at Benefitfocus, a benefits technology pioneer, where she held senior leadership roles in product, marketing and design.

“Together, these accomplished leaders bring the strategic vision, operational excellence and innovative mindset to propel Quantum Health’s continued growth,” said Dayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Health. “Their expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver exceptional client and member experiences and reinforcing our position as the trusted partner in healthcare navigation. We’re excited to welcome them to the team.”

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer and payer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

