Quanterix To Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. E.T., to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results.

Quanterix will issue a press release regarding its third quarter 2025 financial results prior to the conference call on Monday, November 10, 2025, after the market closes. The press release will be posted on the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com/.

To listen to the live conference call, investors can dial (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and enter conference ID 3186071.

Interested investors can also access the live webcast from the News & Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at http://www.quanterix.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Media:

Marissa Klaassen

(978) 488-1854

media@quanterix.com

Investor Relations:

Joshua Young

(508) 846-3327

ir@quanterix.com