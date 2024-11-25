Quanterix Announces Receipt of Expected Notice from Nasdaq

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) today announced that it received a notice (the “Notice”) on November 21, 2024 from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the “Form 10-Q”), it is no longer in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).





The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice, or until January 20, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule.

On November 12, 2024, the Company previously announced that it would be delayed in filing the Form 10-Q due to the need to restate the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 and for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2023, and its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly and year-to-date (as applicable) periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024. The Notice from Nasdaq is standard practice in the event of a delayed periodic financial report filing and was anticipated.

The Company is continuing to work expeditiously to complete the filing of the Form 10-Q and remains on track to complete the restatement and all required filings by the end of 2024.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(b)(2).

