Quanterix Announces Commercialization of p-Tau 217 Test Kit

Quanterix expands access to p-Tau 217 blood test kit using antibody technology licensed from Lilly

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery and breakthrough diagnostics through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced it is making its Simoa® p-Tau 217 Planar Kit commercially available as part of the next phase of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) test development. The kit uses p-Tau 217 antibody technology licensed from Eli Lilly and Company and Quanterix’s SP-X platform.





In March 2022, Quanterix first announced its entry into license and collaboration agreements with Lilly, which specified the initial development of a test for the Eli Lilly Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory (ELCDL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Lilly. Now, with the Simoa® p-Tau 217 Planar Kit, Quanterix will expand access to this technology by selling customers research use only (RUO) instrumentation and consumables to develop p-Tau 217 blood tests and services using p-Tau 217 antibody technology licensed from Lilly. The Simoa® p-Tau 217 Planar Kit will be available immediately.

“We are excited to expand access to high-performing, non-invasive p-Tau 217 testing,” said Masoud Toloue, CEO of Quanterix. “Quanterix continues to focus on building a global infrastructure that supports blood-based testing for Alzheimer’s Disease. With the broader availability of the Lilly antibody technology and Simoa’s sensitivity, we are prepared to lead Alzheimer’s Disease testing for groundbreaking new research and therapies, ultimately supporting the advancement of care and outcomes for patients.”

“Lilly is committed to enabling and supporting the development of high-quality diagnostics for Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Anthony Sireci, M.D., Msc., Head of the Diagnostics Development & Commercialization for Lilly. “We’re excited about collaborating with Quanterix to advance blood-based biomarkers and licensing Lilly technology to achieve this aim.”

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Limit of Quantification (LoQ) of conventional analog methods. Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering research published in more than 2,900 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https://www.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

