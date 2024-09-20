Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. Received Extension from Nasdaq Hearings Panel

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) (the “Company”) today announced that on September 11, 2024, the Company received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (“Panel”) has granted an extension for the continued listing of the Company, subject to the Company evidencing compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market by November 19, 2024. The Company is diligently working to fulfill the requirements set forth by the Panel to ensure the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements, including the Minimum Bid Price Requirement and the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement or its alternatives prior to October 31, 2024, the Company's ability to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, or otherwise in the future, or otherwise maintain compliance with any other listing requirement of The Nasdaq Capital Market, the potential de-listing of the Company's shares from The Nasdaq Capital Market due to its failure to comply with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or the Minimum Stockholders' Equity Requirement or its alternatives, and the Company's ability to file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, or otherwise in the future, and the other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

