QT Imaging Holdings Announces Shipment of Six QT Breast Acoustic CT Scanners in the First Quarter of 2025

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:QTIH) a medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems is pleased to announce today shipment of six QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ Systems for total revenue of $2.7 million, as previously projected by the Company.





“We are excited to announce the shipment of six QT Breast Acoustic CT™ Systems, a significant milestone in our plan to deliver in accordance with our projections for the first quarter of 2025. This achievement highlights the strength of our strategic partnership with NXC Imaging, Inc. and our continued commitment to providing innovative solutions for the breast imaging market. We look forward to further advancing our product offerings and expanding our reach in the medical imaging industry,” said Steve Choate, Chief Operations Officer of the Company.

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (OTCQB: QTIH) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the shipments by QT Imaging Holdings, projected financial statements for QT Imaging Holdings for the first quarter of 2025, plans for QT Imaging Holdings, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: research results from the use of the QT Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, the ability of QT Imaging Holdings to sell and deploy the QT Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging Holding’s filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

