QT Imaging Bolsters Medical and Clinical Leadership with Senior Appointments to Further Drive Innovation and Clinical Adoption

Elaine luanow, MD, a Boston-based, Board-Certified Breast Radiologist, joins the Company as Chief Medical Officer

Kim Du, an expert in clinical development strategy, clinical operations, and regulatory compliance, is named Senior Director of Clinical Operations

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: QTIH), a medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems, is pleased to announce the appointments of Elaine Iuanow, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”) and Kim Du as Senior Director of Clinical Operations. These additions to the leadership team significantly enhance the Company’s medical and clinical capabilities as QTI expands its clinical studies as well as the development of AI-driven lesion classification and second-read decision support tools alongside the commercialization of its FDA-cleared QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ scanner.

“On behalf of the entire team, I’m thrilled to welcome Elaine and Kim to QT Imaging,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, CEO of QTI. “They bring deep clinical expertise and leadership that will be critical as we enter our next chapter: expanding our evidence base, driving reimbursement, and transforming QTI into a precision imaging AI company. Their contributions will help us advance not only the clinical adoption of our platform but also a new generation of AI-enhanced diagnostic tools that support improved outcomes, earlier detection, and broader access.”

As CMO, Dr. Iuanow will lead clinical strategy and development, regulatory engagement, and external partnerships with thought leaders and institutions, while supporting QTI’s broader strategic focus of AI-driven precision imaging and diagnostic innovation. A board-certified radiologist with more than two decades of experience in women’s health, breast imaging, and academic medicine, Dr. Iuanow has held clinical positions at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center/Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Community Radiology Division. She completed her residency at Tufts Medical Center and a breast imaging fellowship at Faulkner-Sagoff/Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

“From a patient’s perspective, breast imaging should be accurate, comfortable, and stress-free,” said Dr. Iuanow. “QTI’s unique Breast Acoustic CT™ technology combines true 3D anatomical and quantitative imaging with the power of artificial intelligence. It has the potential to become a highly accessible and affordable alternative to MRI—especially for the 50% of U.S. women between 40–74 with dense breast tissue1. I’m honored to join a team committed to fundamentally improving diagnostic confidence and patient experience.”

Dr. Iuanow added: “With our multi-center, evidence-based clinical trial portfolio, QTI will be studied as an alternative to MRI for imaging high-risk women and for breast cancer management in the neoadjuvant setting, as well as a potential platform for future minimally invasive radiologic treatment of breast cancer. I’m especially excited about the development of AI-driven tools that automate findings classification and deliver consistent second-read decision support.”

Ms. Du joins QTI with over fifteen years of medical product development experience. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Clinical Operations for Avisi Technologies, a clinical-stage ophthalmic device company. Prior to Avisi, she held a variety of clinical research management roles at leading medical device innovators, such as Alcon, Avinger and SentreHEART. Ms. Du earned a Bachelor of Science, Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Washington in 2007.

As Senior Director of Clinical Operations, Ms. Du is responsible for the strategic leadership and execution of the Company’s clinical trials across all phases of development. She oversees trial planning, site and vendor management, Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance, data integrity, and team performance to help ensure the successful execution of studies that support additional regulatory approvals, product adoption, and commercialization.

Sources

1 Breast Density on a Mammogram, Susan G. Komen

About QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (OTCQB: QTIH) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

