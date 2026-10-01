QT Imaging Announces CPT® Category III Code for 3D Breast Acoustic Imaging Now Effective

Code 1079T is effective as of October 1, 2026, three months earlier than anticipated

NOVATO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced that CPT® Category III code 1079T for 3D quantitative transmission water bath volumetric ultrasound tomography of the breast is effective for dates of service beginning October 1, 2026. The code is effective for use three months earlier than the Company had previously anticipated.

The earlier effective date allows healthcare providers to begin using a dedicated CPT code to report this breast imaging service and enables QT Imaging to immediately advance implementation efforts with imaging centers, physicians, and payers.

The code specifically describes, “3D quantitative transmission water bath volumetric ultrasound tomography, breast, with augmentative algorithmic derivation of breast tissue composition (i.e., fibroglandular volume), bilateral, with physician or other qualified health care professional interpretation and report.” The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ October 2026 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule Database update identifies 1079T as a new code with an October 1, 2026, record effective date.

“The October 1 effective date is an important milestone in expanding access to QT Imaging’s technology,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging. “Providers now have a dedicated CPT code to report this type of breast imaging service, three months earlier than we had anticipated. This allows us to begin working immediately with imaging centers, physicians, and payers on implementation as we continue building the reimbursement infrastructure needed to support broader commercial adoption of our QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner and QTI Precision Pathway™ cloud platform.”

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ability of providers to use the effective CPT codes and obtain reimbursement, QT Imaging’s quality and regulatory compliance and its ability to scale manufacturing, expand commercialization globally, and support a growing customer base, plans for QT Imaging, new product development and introduction, product sales growth and projected revenues, QT Imaging’s industry, future events, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of QT Imaging's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by you or any other investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: the ability of the Company to sell and deploy the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner; the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products; the ability to commercialize technology; unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products; trends and fluctuations in the industry; changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers; unpredictability of suppliers; the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, and legal conditions; the uncertainty of projected financial information; delays caused by factors outside of our control; changes in our ability to successfully receive purchase orders and generate revenue under our existing contracts with partners and distributors; our ability to realize the benefits of the strategic partnerships; the identified material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting (including the timeline to remediate the material weakness); the rollout of the business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on our future business; our ability to obtain and access financing in the future; our ability to pay our debt obligations as they come due; and those factors discussed in the Company’s reports and other documents filed with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors.” If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that QT Imaging presently does not know or that QT Imaging currently believes are immaterial which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect QT Imaging's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this release. QT Imaging anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause QT Imaging's assessments to change. However, while QT Imaging may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, QT Imaging specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

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