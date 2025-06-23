Qlaris Bio to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data on QLS-111 at 2025 World Glaucoma Congress

QLS-111’s novel intraocular pressure-lowering mechanism targeting EVP to be highlighted in an oral presentation and two poster presentations

DEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qlaris Bio, Inc., a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing first‐in‐class therapies for glaucoma, today announced that new data from studies of its lead investigational compound QLS-111 will be presented at the 2025 World Glaucoma Congress (WGC). This will include an oral presentation on clinical data from the recently completed QC-111-201 “Osprey” and QC-111-203 “Apteryx” Phase 2 studies in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT), as well as two poster presentations featuring additional data on QLS-111. The 2025 WGC is being held June 25–28, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

QLS-111 is a novel, preservative-free, ATP-sensitive potassium (KATP) channel opener designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by selectively reducing episcleral venous pressure (EVP) and distal outflow resistance, pathways not completely addressed by currently approved glaucoma therapies. QLS-111 relaxes vasculature tissues distal to the trabecular meshwork, including collector channels, intrascleral vessels, and episcleral vessels. The presentations will underscore QLS-111’s unique mechanism of action and its additive IOP‐lowering benefit when combined with latanoprost monotherapy.

“QLS-111 could be a valuable adjunct to currently available IOP lowering drugs and drainage devices given its complementary mechanism, regardless of baseline IOP,” said Barbara Wirostko, MD, FARVO, Chief Medical Officer of Qlaris Bio. “We are especially impressed by the opportunity for QLS-111 to provide strong additive IOP-lowering efficacy in addition to prostaglandins, compared to current adjunctive therapies. As a preservative-free topical eye drop with an excellent safety profile free of added hyperemia at the 0.015% dose, it can offer an improvement in long-term compliance and adherence.”

The schedule of scientific presentations is as follows:

Saturday, June 28, 4:30 – 5:30 pm HST

QLS-111 significantly lowers IOP in Phase 2 studies, Osprey and Apteryx, as monotherapy and adjunctive therapy with excellent safety and tolerability

Presenter: Barbara Wirostko, MD, FARVO, Qlaris Bio

Session: Medical Treatment and Non-Incisional Surgery | Abstract ID: WGCABS-1579

Friday, June 27, 4:45 – 5:45 pm HST

Preclinical assessment of QLS-111, a novel ATP-sensitive potassium channel opener, alone and in combination with approved ocular hypotensive drugs

Lead Author: Prof. Michael Fautsch, PhD, Mayo Clinic

Poster #: WGCABS-1373

Friday, June 27, 4:45 – 5:45 pm HST

Safety, tolerability, and ocular hypotensive efficacy of QLS-111, a novel ATP-sensitive potassium channel opener added to latanoprost monotherapy – QC-111-203 ‘Apteryx’ Clinical Study

Lead Author: Dr. Barbara Wirostko

Poster #: P-PW-0395

About QLS-111

QLS-111 is a novel topical ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator that reduces IOP by selectively targeting EVP. The program was originally studied in the laboratory of Prof. Michael Fautsch, PhD, at Mayo Clinic and has been developed into Qlaris Bio’s non-preserved formulation, QLS-111. Clinical studies have demonstrated that treatment with QLS-111 provides significant IOP-lowering, maintains normal vascular integrity, and is well-tolerated without added hyperemia.

About Qlaris Bio, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Qlaris Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative first-in-class therapies for glaucoma. The company’s lead program, QLS-111, is designed to address a significant unmet need in glaucoma treatment by targeting EVP. For more information, please visit www.qlaris.bio.

