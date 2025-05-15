Qihan Biotech Presented its Breakthrough CAR-T Research at ASGCT 2025

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hangzhou Qihan Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Qihan" or "Qihan Biotech" or "the Company"), an industry leader in applying multiplexable genome editing technology to cell therapies and organ transplantation, announced new advancements in its universal CAR-T cell therapy research, to be presented at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

Through systematic exploration of T cell cytokine pathways, Qihan Biotech identified two novel cytokines that significantly enhance CAR-T cell activity. By engineering the corresponding receptor pathways, the company achieved robust CAR-T expansion in non-human primate models without lymphodepletion preconditioning and observable toxicity. This breakthrough offers a promising strategy to optimize CAR-T therapies and enables safer application in autoimmune diseases, paving the way for broader clinical use of CAR-T therapies.

Dr. Luhan Yang, Founder and CEO of Qihan Biotech, stated: “This research marks a significant step forward in CAR-T therapies. Enhancing CAR-T efficacy without lymphodepletion and toxicity could unlock its full potential in treating autoimmune diseases. We plan to begin clinical studies in 2025.”

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster #1761: Enhanced CAR-T cell functions without lymphodepletion via engineering cytokine pathways

Session: Poster Abstract Session

Session Dates: May 13–15, 2025

About Qihan Biotech

Qihan Biotech is a biotechnology company applying genome editing technology to develop novel cell therapies and organs for transplantation. The company's mission is to use high-throughput, multiplexable genome editing combined with expertise in transplantation immunology to create immunologically privileged allogeneic cells and xenogeneic organs for use as therapies to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases, organ failure, and other complex medical conditions. With a vision to create a world in which cell and organ therapies are universally available to patients, Qihan Biotech has raised two financing rounds. It has multiple products at different stages of development, including QN-019a, which had already received IND approval from China NMPA to treat CD19-positive relapsed/refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Qihan's deep scientific experience and technology advancements have enabled the company to create cutting-edge cell therapy products. Qihan Biotech is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.qihanbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements including, but not limited to, Qihan’s research development and/or relevant programs, its past, ongoing, and planned research studies, and the potential of Qihan’s research candidate. These and any other statements in this release are based on Qihan management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Qihan’s research program may not warrant further development, the risk that results observed in prior studies of Qihan’s research candidates will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the developing or transforming of Qihan’s research candidates, the risk that Qihan may cease or delay the research development of any of its candidates for a variety of reasons. Qihan is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information concerning therapies and related products contained herein is not intended as medical advice.

