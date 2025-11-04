Qihan Biotech Announces Multiple Presentations at the 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qihan Biotech, a biotechnology company founded by Dr. Luhan Yang and Dr. George Church, is harnessing multiplex genome editing to develop off-the-shelf allogeneic cell therapies for patients with serious medical conditions. The company integrates advanced gene-editing technologies with scalable manufacturing to enable safe, effective, and globally accessible therapeutic solutions.

At the upcoming 2025 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, Qihan Biotech will present new data highlighting significant progress across its off-the-shelf and in vivo CAR-T cell therapy programs.

Key Highlights

Off-the-shelf CAR-T (QT-019B) for autoimmune diseases: Robust pharmacokinetic, pharmacodynamic, safety, and efficacy data from 17 patients with autoimmune diseases (SLE, AIHA, and MS) demonstrate consistent clinical benefit. QT-019B represents the first China-developed and manufactured CAR-T product with an IND approved by the U.S. FDA.





Lymphodepletion free CAR-T: Identification of a novel gene-editing strategy that enables CAR-T expansion without lymphodepletion in non-human primates. An investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) is being prepared to evaluate this next-generation construct.





Identification of a novel gene-editing strategy that enables CAR-T expansion without lymphodepletion in non-human primates. An investigator-initiated clinical trial (IIT) is being prepared to evaluate this next-generation construct. In vivo CAR-T: A proprietary lentivirus-based system designed for improved safety, higher efficiency, and durable in vivo CAR-T generation, representing a major advance in delivery technology.

“We are delighted to share Qihan’s latest progress in developing off-the-shelf cell therapy options for autoimmune diseases and hematologic disorders,” said Dr. Luhan Yang, Founder and CEO of Qihan Biotech. “Our mission is to create safe, effective, and accessible therapies that can benefit patients worldwide.”

Qihan Biotech Presentations at ASH 2025

Title Publication No. Session Title Date & Time (EST) Designing immune-evasive UCAR-T cells to overcome allogeneic barriers and advance off-the-shelf immunotherapy 1045 (Oral) 711. Cell Collection and Manufacturing of HSPCs, CAR-T Cells, and Other Cellular Therapy Products: Refining CAR-T Cells and Engineered HSPCs; New Approaches to HSPC Mobilization Dec 8, 2025, 4:30–4:45 PM Cytokine receptor-armored CAR-T cells enable robust T cell expansion and function in the absence of lymphodepletion 4104 702. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II Dec 7, 2025, 6:00–8:00 PM Engineering quiescent viral entry pathways for in vivo CAR-T generation via binder-fusogen combinatorics 2404 711. Cell Collection and Manufacturing of HSPCs, CAR-T Cells, and Other Cellular Therapy Products: Poster I Dec 6, 2025, 5:30–7:30 PM Enhanced VSVG variants for binder-dependent and high-specificity transduction of primary T cells 4181 711. Cell Collection and Manufacturing of HSPCs, CAR-T Cells, and Other Cellular Therapy Products: Poster II Dec 7, 2025, 6:00–8:00 PM Rapid normalization of platelet counts in patients with refractory thrombocytopenia associated with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) following treatment with dual-target CD19/BCMA CAR-T therapy (QT-019B) 3031 311. Disorders of Platelet Number or Function: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Dec 7, 2025, 6:00–8:00 PM Dual-target CD19/BCMA CAR-T therapy (QT-019B) for refractory autoimmune hemolytic anemia 5922 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase Clinical Trials and Toxicities: Poster III Dec 8, 2025, 6:00–8:00 PM

About Qihan Biotech

Qihan Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Hangzhou, China, founded by Dr. Luhan Yang and Dr. George Church. The company is advancing off-the-shelf cell therapies through multiplex genome editing, synthetic biology, and scalable GMP manufacturing. Qihan’s mission is to deliver next-generation, immune-privileged cell therapies that are safe, effective, and globally accessible.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains statements including, but not limited to, Qihan’s research development and/or relevant programs, its past, ongoing, and planned research studies, and the potential of Qihan’s research candidate. These and any other statements in this release are based on Qihan management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that Qihan’s research program may not warrant further development, the risk that results observed in prior studies of Qihan’s research candidates will not be observed in ongoing or future studies involving these candidates, the risk of a delay or difficulties in the developing or transforming of Qihan’s research candidates, the risk that Qihan may cease or delay the research development of any of its candidates for a variety of reasons. Qihan is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Information concerning therapies and related products contained herein is not intended as medical advice.

