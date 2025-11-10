QIAGEN Unveils QIAsymphony Connect and Showcases New Precision Oncology Innovations at AMP 2025

QIAsymphony Connect, the next generation of automated nucleic acid purification platform, to be shown at AMP 2025 as early access phase begins ahead of full release in mid-2026

QIAGEN showcases Sample to Insight workflows for comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) based on Element Biosciences Trinity™ technology

Partnership with Myriad Genetics Inc. to highlight development of a homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) assay for use in cancer profiling

GERMANTOWN, Md. & VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the debut of QIAsymphony Connect, the next generation of QIAGEN’s widely adopted automated nucleic acid purification platform, at the 2025 AMP (Association for Molecular Pathology) annual meeting from November 11-15 in Boston.

The first public introduction of QIAsymphony Connect builds on more than 3,000 cumulative placements at the end of 2024 of the first-generation version, with the new generation designed to support liquid biopsy applications with enhanced speed, sample traceability and digital connectivity for labs.

Alongside QIAsymphony Connect, QIAGEN will also highlight at the AMP meeting a series of product innovations and updates to key partnerships in precision oncology that underscore its leadership in advancing Sample to Insight solutions for research and clinical applications.

“As labs face increasing pressure to process more complex samples with greater precision and speed, QIAsymphony Connect is designed to help them meet those challenges,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “Our presence at AMP 2025 highlights our commitment to advancing high-growth areas of sample technologies where QIAGEN is playing a leading role in supporting customers worldwide with novel liquid biopsy applications as well as working with our partners to create innovative advances in precision oncology.”

QIAsymphony Connect: Advancing automated sample preparation

QIAsymphony Connect introduces a range of significant improvements that enhance performance, speed and connectivity across various diagnostic and research workflows:

Superior extraction performance : An improved elution process minimizes intrinsic dead volume, yielding higher nucleic acid concentrations and maximizing recovery from large sample volumes.

: An improved elution process minimizes intrinsic dead volume, yielding higher nucleic acid concentrations and maximizing recovery from large sample volumes. Higher throughput : Enables up to 50% more samples in specific liquid biopsy protocols, boosting productivity and output without compromising quality.

: Enables up to 50% more samples in specific liquid biopsy protocols, boosting productivity and output without compromising quality. Optimized for high-sensitivity oncology applications : Designed for workflows such as MRD monitoring, where processing large sample volumes and achieving small elution volumes are critical for early detection.

: Designed for workflows such as MRD monitoring, where processing large sample volumes and achieving small elution volumes are critical for early detection. Full sample traceability : Automated 2D barcode scanning for both sample and eluate tubes ensures reliable end-to-end tracking.

: Automated 2D barcode scanning for both sample and eluate tubes ensures reliable end-to-end tracking. Seamless connectivity : Integrates with LIMS and QIAsphere, QIAGEN’s cloud-based platform for remote monitoring and workflow optimization.

: Integrates with LIMS and QIAsphere, QIAGEN’s cloud-based platform for remote monitoring and workflow optimization. Enhanced operational efficiency: Supports greater scalability and integration across laboratory processes.

QIAsymphony Connect has been made available to selected customers through an early access program ahead of full commercial release in mid-2026, while the current version of QIAsymphony will remain available for purchase as well during the transition.

Driving progress in precision oncology

QIAGEN will showcase advancements across its Sample to Insight workflows, including early-access data and developments from two major precision oncology partnerships.

A joint workshop with Element Biosciences on November 12 will feature early-access data from a study led and presented by Dr. Pinar Uysal-Onganer, an associate professor at the University of Westminster, demonstrating an efficient, scalable, comprehensive genomic profiling workflow for characterizing breast cancer FFPE samples using the QIAseq xHYB Trinity CGP on the Element Biosciences Trinity technology, together with CLC Genomics Workbench and QCI Interpret. Commercial launch is anticipated in early 2026.

on November 12 will feature early-access data from a study led and presented by Dr. Pinar Uysal-Onganer, an associate professor at the University of Westminster, demonstrating an efficient, scalable, comprehensive genomic profiling workflow for characterizing breast cancer FFPE samples using the on the Element Biosciences Trinity technology, together with CLC Genomics Workbench and QCI Interpret. Commercial launch is anticipated in early 2026. Data from the collaboration with Myriad Genetics Inc. will also be presented at AMP. The two companies are working together to advance testing for homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), a genetic condition that may make certain cancers more responsive to therapy. Early results from the QIAseq xHYB HRD Panel (intended for research applications), used in a Sample to Insight workflow, demonstrate high concordance with Myriad Genetics’ MyChoice® CDx assay. Full commercialization (excluding Japan) is expected in early 2026.

The QIAseq xHYB HRD Panel can be combined with the QIAseq xHYB CGP Panel to enable comprehensive genomic profiling and advanced HRD detection within a single hybrid-capture workflow. This combined assay supports simultaneous analysis of SNVs, indels and CNVs across 724 cancer-relevant genes, while also assessing key therapy biomarkers, including BRCA1/2, HRD, MSI and TMB.

To learn more about QIAGEN’s activities at AMP 2025, including workshops and presentations, visit www.qiagen.com/AMP2025.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of September 30, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements, including those regarding QIAGEN’s products, development timelines, marketing and/or regulatory approvals, financial and operational outlook, growth strategies, capital allocation strategies, collaborations and operating results (such as expected net sales and adjusted diluted earnings), the CEO transition plan, the acquisition of Parse Biosciences, including the timing and expected benefits thereof, and the synthetic share repurchase, including the timing and expected benefits thereof, are based on current expectations and assumptions. However, they involve uncertainties and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to: challenges in managing a successful CEO transition and successor search while providing operational continuity and continued advancement of company strategy; challenges in managing growth and international operations (including the effects of currency fluctuations, tariffs, tax laws, regulatory processes and logistical dependencies); variability in operating results and the commercial development of products for customers in the Life Sciences and clinical healthcare markets; changes in relationships with customers, suppliers or strategic partners; competition and rapid technological advancement; developments or changes in the securities markets and fluctuations in the trading volume and market price of QIAGEN’s shares and the successful implementation of the synthetic share repurchase; QIAGEN’s ability to successfully close, integrate and achieve the expected benefits of its acquisition of Parse Biosciences, including fluctuating demand for QIAGEN’s products due to factors such as economic conditions, customer budgets and funding cycles; obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals for our products; difficulties in successfully adapting QIAGEN's products into integrated solutions and producing these products; and protecting product differentiation from competitors. Additional risks and uncertainties may arise from market acceptance of new products, integration of acquisitions, governmental actions, global or regional economic developments, natural disasters, political or public health crises, and other “force majeure” events. There is also no guarantee that anticipated benefits from restructuring programs and acquisitions will materialize as expected. For a more complete discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

