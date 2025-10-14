SUBSCRIBE
QIAGEN N.V. to Release Results for Q3 2025 and Hold Webcast

October 14, 2025 | 
1 min read

VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: QIA) today announced plans to release results for the third quarter of 2025.

Press release date / time: Tuesday, November 4, shortly after 22:05 Frankfurt time / 21:05 London time / 16:05 New York time.

Conference call date / time: Wednesday, November 5, at 15:30 Frankfurt time / 14:30 London time / 09:30 New York time.

Three options for joining the conference call

Register for call back connection - Click here: Connect me
Service is available 15 minutes before the call starts

Dial-in by phone
U.S.: +1 929 477 0402
UK: +44 (0)330 165 3655
GER: +49 (0)69 6610 2480
Conference ID: 3763132
To avoid waiting time, please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Access the audio webcast - Click here: Access Webcast

A conference call replay will be available by using the following link:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1709559&tp_key=263df2a108

Contact: IR@qiagen.com

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and Molecular Diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2025, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,700 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

category: Financial


Contacts

John Gilardi
Vice President Head of Corporate Communications
+49 2103 29 11711
+49 152 018 11711
+1 240 686 2222
Email: ir@qiagen.com

Domenica Martorana
Associate Director Investor Relations
+49 2103 29 11244
+49 152 018 11244
Email: ir@qiagen.com

