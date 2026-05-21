QIAGEN launches QIA Agent, connecting AI-driven scientific guidance across Sample to Insight workflows

New AI-powered scientific platform available on www.qiagen.com

Natural-language experience helps reduce time spent searching across systems and connects customers more quickly to relevant QIAGEN information

Expands QIAGEN’s digital ecosystem with AI-driven workflow support embedded directly into the customer experience

VENLO, Netherlands & GERMANTOWN, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the global launch of QIA Agent, an AI-powered digital assistant designed to simplify how researchers plan experiments, identify suitable products, access technical information and manage ordering support through a single conversational interface.

“Researchers today are navigating growing scientific complexity, increasing volumes of data and expanding workflow choices,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “QIA Agent is designed to simplify how researchers interact with scientific information, workflow guidance and operational support through a single AI-powered experience. By embedding conversational AI into our digital ecosystem, we aim to help customers move faster from questions to decisions across Sample to Insight workflows.”

As laboratories generate increasing amounts of data and workflows become more complex, researchers are seeking more intuitive ways to access scientific expertise, technical guidance and operational support. Conversational AI is emerging as a new interface layer for scientific workflows, helping reduce friction across research, purchasing and laboratory operations.

QIA Agent addresses these challenges by connecting QIAGEN’s product information, protocols, technical documentation, ordering tools and support resources through a natural-language interface.

It is accessible with or without login, allowing users to engage immediately while offering a more personalized experience when signed in. Logged-in users can access individual pricing, order history and account-specific information, making interactions more relevant and efficient. With more than 260,000 users already registered on “My QIAGEN” at www.qiagen.com, the platform builds on an established digital customer base.

Key features and benefits include:

Natural-language scientific guidance: Researchers can interact with QIA Agent through a conversational interface and receive guidance linked to relevant QIAGEN products, protocols, technical information and recommended next steps.

Connected product and workflow intelligence: QIA Agent combines product information, protocols, technical documentation and support resources to support decision-making for experiment planning and product selection.

Integration with QIAGEN digital services: The platform connects researchers with existing QIAGEN tools, including the Experiment Configurator, Order Status Checker, Product Availability Checker and Help Center to create a seamless interface from experiment planning through post-purchase support.

Ordering and support access in one place: Researchers can check product availability, track orders and access relevant support information without moving across multiple systems.

Improved laboratory efficiency: By simplifying access to scientific information, digital tools and operational support, QIA Agent is designed to help laboratories save time, improve productivity through faster and more informed decisions.

QIA Agent is now publicly accessible via www.qiagen.com to all QIAGEN customers worldwide. It is currently intended for research use and is not designed for diagnostic applications.

The launch of QIA Agent forms part of QIAGEN’s broader efforts to apply AI and digital technologies across its customer-facing ecosystem. By embedding AI-enabled assistance into laboratory workflows, QIAGEN aims to make scientific information, product selection and operational support easier to access for researchers worldwide.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of March 31, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Corporate

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