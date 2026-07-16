QIAGEN Highlights Molecular Testing Solutions Supporting Response to Growing U.S. Cyclospora Outbreak

More than 1,600 U.S. cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed since May 2026 as infections linked to the foodborne parasite Cyclospora continue to rise nationwide

QIAGEN’s FDA-cleared QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 can detect Cyclospora infections in about an hour as part of a 16-target gastrointestinal pathogens menu

QIAGEN also offers QIAcuity digital PCR and QIAseq next-generation sequencing tools for research and public health investigations

GERMANTOWN, Md., & VENLO, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QGEN #QIAGEN--QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today highlighted its portfolio of molecular testing solutions supporting the public health response to the growing number of cyclosporiasis cases reported across the United States.

More than 1,600 U.S. cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed since May, along with another 7,000 potential cases, as health authorities investigate multiple outbreaks involving Cyclospora cayetanensis, a foodborne parasite that can cause prolonged diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms. The parasite is not detected through routine stool culture and requires specialized diagnostic methods, including molecular testing.

QIAGEN's Sample to Insight portfolio supports laboratories across the molecular testing continuum, from syndromic diagnostics and digital PCR to next-generation sequencing (NGS):

The FDA-cleared QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel 2 includes Cyclospora cayetanensis as a standard target within its 16-target menu for bacterial, viral and parasitic pathogens. The fully integrated syndromic test delivers results in about an hour, enabling laboratories to test for Cyclospora alongside other common causes of gastrointestinal illness from the initial patient sample.

For research use only, QIAGEN offers the digital PCR Microbial DNA Detection Assay targeting Cyclospora cayetanensis for use with the QIAcuity digital PCR system, supporting highly sensitive detection in research and public health applications.

QIAGEN's sequencing portfolio also includes the PulseNet-approved QIAseq FX DNA Library Prep Kit for research use only with any NGS sequencer. This kit is designed to support “shotgun sequencing workflows” that analyze all DNA in a sample to help identify and characterize foodborne pathogens for PulseNet, the U.S. public health laboratory network that detects and investigates foodborne disease outbreaks.

“The current rise in cyclosporiasis cases highlights the need for rapid, reliable detection to support timely patient care and effective public health action,” said Nitin Sood, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Portfolio & Innovation at QIAGEN. “QIAGEN is ready to support laboratories and public health authorities worldwide with molecular testing technologies that help detect infections, guide investigations and strengthen responses to emerging disease threats.”

Further information about QIAGEN's molecular testing solutions supporting clinical diagnostics, research and public health laboratories is available through local QIAGEN representatives or the QIAGEN Customer Care team on www.qiagen.com.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life. Our Sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies prepare these biomolecules for analysis, while bioinformatics support the interpretation of complex data to deliver actionable insights. Automation solutions integrate these steps into streamlined, cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN serves more than 500,000 customers worldwide in the Life Sciences (academia, pharmaceutical R&D and industrial applications such as forensics) and molecular diagnostics (clinical healthcare). As of June 30, 2026, QIAGEN employed approximately 5,500 people across more than 35 locations. For more information, visit www.qiagen.com.

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Source: QIAGEN N.V.

Category: Infectious Diseases

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