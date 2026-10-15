Qare™ Is Here: Lōkahi Therapeutics™ Launches a Proprietary New Way to Compare Your Care, Beginning with GLP-1 Medications

Now free on the App Store and Google Play, Qare matches users into cohorts by medication and demographic profile, generating a database of user-reported real-world experience data that Lōkahi believes may become a source of long-term value to patients and manufacturers

RUTHERFORD, N.J. & LA JOLLA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lōkahi Therapeutics™, a subsidiary of Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK), today announced the public launch of Qare™, a comparative health platform designed to help users compare self-reported treatment experiences across medications within the same therapeutic class. Launching initially in the GLP-1 category, Qare™ enables users to compare their self-reported results, side effects, and out-of-pocket costs against people with a similar profile, whether they take the same medication or a different one in the class. Cohort comparisons are presented in aggregate, and Qare’s data infrastructure is hosted by third-party providers that maintain SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications.

Qare™ is built around a direct question that traditional tracking tools do not answer: “How do the results of my medication experience compare with people like me?” By placing each user’s results in the context of a matched cohort, Qare turns individual records into comparative insight.

“Healthcare data is a big business that many times misses in delivering actionable value for patients, providers and manufacturers. Lōkahi looks to address that,” said Erik Emerson, Chief Executive Officer of Lōkahi Therapeutics™. “We believe Qare™ has the potential to give patients additional context for conversations with their healthcare providers, offer providers insight into results by cohort and provide manufacturers a valuable vehicle to improve patient marketing and differentiation.”

“People on GLP-1s and many other medications have tools to record their experience, but very little context for what their results mean,” said Anna Lewandowski, Director, ai² Division. “Qare is designed to provide that context. As more people join, we expect each cohort to become more specific, which we believe will make the platform more useful for its users and may enable a clearer, real-world view of how users experience treatments across the industry.”

Qare™ was developed through ai² Accelerator™, an extension of Lōkahi’s ai² platform and university partnerships which is focused on leveraging technology to improve healthcare.

The initial launch focuses on GLP-1 medications. Lōkahi expects to add other therapeutic categories to Qare™, via organic expansion and industry partnerships. As the user base grows, Qare is designed to generate an increasingly granular, de-identified real-world dataset, which Lōkahi believes may support future research and industry partnerships.

Qare™ is now publicly available. Visit qare-app.com to learn more.

About Lōkahi Therapeutics™

Lōkahi Therapeutics is a capital-efficient biopharmaceutical platform company focused on identifying, evaluating, acquiring, and advancing overlooked therapeutic assets. Through its ai² platform and ai² Futures Lab execution model, Lōkahi integrates cross-functional expertise and disciplined decision-making to drive strategic development and long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.lokahithera.com. For more information about the ai² Division program, please visit www.ai2equals.com. Information on the company’s websites does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

About Glucotrack, Inc.

Glucotrack, Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK) operates Lōkahi and, through its subsidiary Glucotrack Technologies, Inc., is also focused on the design, development, and commercialization of novel technologies for people with diabetes, including a long-term implantable continuous blood glucose monitoring system. The Glucotrack CBGM is an Investigational Device and is limited by federal (or United States) law to investigational use. For more information, please visit www.glucotrack.com. Information on the company’s website does not constitute a part of and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "plan," “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “designed to,” and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Glucotrack undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Glucotrack will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Glucotrack's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Glucotrack's results include, but are not limited to: the ability of Glucotrack to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations, or otherwise); risks relating to the development, launch, and market acceptance of the Qare™ platform; the ability to achieve user adoption and engagement with Qare™; the ability to generate revenue from Qare™ or its data, including through industry partnerships; risks relating to data privacy, cybersecurity and the collection, de-identification and use of health information, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations; competition in the healthcare analytics and digital health markets; the ability to expand Qare™ to additional therapeutic categories on the anticipated timeline; and the additional risk factors described in Glucotrack's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Lōkahi Therapeutics™

ir@lokahithera.com