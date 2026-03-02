PVP Labs to Showcase Breakthrough Peptide Therapy Pipeline and Non-Addictive Analgesic, Taphalgin®, at LSX Investival Showcase USA in Miami

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AddictionPrevention--PVP Labs, a biotechnology pioneer specializing in peptide-based drug development, today announced its selection to present at the LSX Investival Showcase USA, taking place March 10-11, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO of PVP Labs will present the company’s advanced peptide biotechnology platform and its lead candidate non-addictive analgesic, Taphalgin®. Designed to transform the future of global health, PVP Labs leverages expertise in peptide research and clinical innovation to deliver safe, effective alternatives to conventional treatments across pain management, antiviral treatment, and wound healing.

“The opioid crisis has left a massive void in acute and chronic pain management—patients need efficacy without the threat of dependency,” said Zabolotsky. “Presenting at Investival Showcase USA allows us to share our robust clinical data and U.S. regulatory strategy with a sophisticated audience of life science investors. With a clear FDA pathway and multi-domain applications across civilian, military, and veterinary medicine, Taphalgin® is positioned to redefine the standard of care for analgesia.”

Taphalgin® represents a new standard in therapeutic care as a first-in-class, dual-mechanism analgesic (μ1-Selective Opioid Agonist + Calcium Channel Modulator). This non-addictive tetrapeptide delivers powerful relief for moderate-to-severe acute pain while avoiding all major opioid side effects, including addiction, respiratory depression, cardiac issues, and gastrointestinal complications.

The Taphalgin® platform is supported by a robust clinical foundation, including:

Six successfully completed clinical studies.

Clinically meaningful pain relief demonstrated in approximately 15 minutes.

100,000+ documented human exposures (IQVIA data) confirming a non-addictive safety profile.

Strong IP portfolio with composition and delivery protection extending to 2036.

In addition to the formal presentation, PVP Labs leadership will be available for one-on-one meetings to discuss strategic partnerships, co-development opportunities, and the company's broader pipeline in infectious disease and wound management, including Arvidal® (antiviral) and Dalardenol® (wound healing).

About PVP Labs

PVP Labs is a biotechnology leader dedicated to transforming healthcare with breakthrough peptide-based drugs for pain relief, advanced antivirals, and rapid wound healing. The company develops a scalable portfolio of therapeutics—including Taphalgin®, Arvidal®, and Dalardenol®—delivering safe, effective solutions backed by pioneering research and global innovation. For more information, visit www.pvp-labs.com.

About Investival Showcase USA

Investival Showcase USA is a life-sciences conference designed to connect visionary biotech and medtech companies with investors and strategic partners, fostering capital formation and collaborative growth in healthcare innovation.

Media & Strategic Partnership Inquiries:

Name: Eugene Zabolotsky, CEO

Phone: (941) 237-0898

E-mail: e.zabolotsky@pvp-labs.com