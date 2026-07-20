PumasAI Helps Launch India’s First Computational Lab for Quantitative Sciences to Advance AI in Drug Development

DOVER, DEL. (July 20, 2026) — PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced its role in helping to establish the Dr. Ramalingam Sankaran Computational Lab for Quantitative Sciences at PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (PSGIMSR) in Coimbatore, India.

Developed through a collaboration between PumasAI, the Society of Pharmacometrics and Health Analytics Sciences (SOPHAS), and PSGIMSR, the new state-of-the-art facility represents a significant investment in India's growing scientific ecosystem and is expected to become a leading center for artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare data analytics, pharmacometrics, and model-informed drug development (MIDD).

Powered by a high-performance computing cluster, the laboratory gives students, researchers, and healthcare professionals access to advanced computational resources that support AI-driven drug discovery, predictive health modeling, real-world evidence generation, and quantitative sciences. For PumasAI, deep involvement in this initiative is a part of their long-term commitment to expanding access to modern scientific tools and helping to cultivate the next generation of researchers shaping the future of drug development.

"Scientific innovation begins with people," said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. "We believe that providing researchers with access to advanced computational resources and modern AI technologies creates opportunities that extend far beyond a single institution. This laboratory represents an investment in future scientists, future discoveries, and ultimately better outcomes for patients around the world."

Named in honor of Dr. Ramalingam Sankaran, former Dean of PSGIMSR and founding President of SOPHAS, the laboratory recognizes his vision for advancing quantitative science and computational research across India.

Building Computational Capacity in Drug Development

The facility will support research across clinical pharmacology, pharmacometrics, machine learning, and healthcare analytics. Students and researchers will participate in live research projects, industry collaborations, and translational research initiatives. Participants will gain hands-on experience applying AI to drug development, clinical data modeling, pharmacometric simulations, and population health analytics alongside experts from academia and industry.

The initiative also strengthens the educational foundation of SOPHAS' AI in Drug Development program by providing students with dedicated computational infrastructure designed to support advanced scientific research.

India continues to strengthen its position in global pharmaceutical innovation through investments in research, technology, and life sciences talent. PumasAI believes initiatives like the Dr. Ramalingam Sankaran Computational Lab will accelerate that momentum by giving researchers access to the tools, training, and computational resources needed to solve tomorrow's healthcare challenges.

"Our vision extends beyond building software," added Ivaturi. "We want to help build the scientific ecosystem that powers the next generation of innovation. Success will be measured by the discoveries made here, the researchers it develops, and the therapies that ultimately improve lives."

The Dr. Ramalingam Sankaran Computational Lab for Quantitative Sciences was officially inaugurated on July 13, 2026, by Sri L. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee of PSG & Sons' Charities Trust, alongside leaders from PSGIMSR, SOPHAS, and PumasAI.

For more information about PumasAI and its commitment to advancing AI in drug development, visit www.pumas.ai.