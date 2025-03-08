SUBSCRIBE
Pulse Biosciences Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call for March 27, 2025

March 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30pm PT / 4:30pm ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1-888-596-4144 and providing conference ID 5548579. A live and recorded webcast of the event will be available on the Pulse Biosciences Investors website at http://investors.pulsebiosciences.com/.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

