Pulse Biosciences’ Nanosecond PFA Technology to be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the AF Symposium

Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter for AF ablation to be highlighted in late-breaking clinical science session and in a live case transmission





MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nsPFA™) technology, today announced that its nsPFA technology will be featured in a late-breaking science session and a live case transmission featuring the nsPFA 360° catheter mapped with the Abbott Ensite X 3D Mapping System at the 30th Annual AF Symposium 2025 meeting, being held January 16-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Since joining the Company’s Board last year I have seen the team make remarkable strides on the product development and clinical evidence with the proprietary nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter device. Having two renowned physicians showcase the clinical benefits of the differentiated mechanism of action and device at this vital AF scientific meeting is a strong testament to the team’s progress and the unique role of nsPFA,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences’ Board of Directors. “Pulse Biosciences will continue to advance its nsPFA technology within the clinical community as it drives towards initiating a U.S. IDE pivotal clinical study for the catheter in the middle of 2025.”

Key Nanosecond PFA Scientific Programming

Friday, January 17th

5:30-7:00pm, Vivek Reddy, MD – Late Breaking Clinical Science Session

Title: Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Circular Catheter Delivering Nanosecond Pulses to Treat Atrial Fibrillation

Review of the first 30 patients treated in a feasibility study with the nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter at Na Homolce Hospital by Drs. Vivek Reddy and Petr Neuzil

Saturday, January 18th

7:30-9:30am, Petr Neuzil, MD, PhD (Homolka Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic) – Live Case Transmission

Title: Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

Live case broadcast from Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, CZ. The live case will highlight the nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter workflow efficiency for pulmonary vein isolation, and 3D mapping and navigation with the Abbott Ensite X system as part of a 3D navigation workflow.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. Pulse Biosciences is now headquartered in Miami, Florida and maintains its office in Hayward, California.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts



Investors:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Darrin Uecker, CTO or Kevin Danahy CCO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com