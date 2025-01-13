SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pulse Biosciences’ Nanosecond PFA Technology to be Featured in Multiple Presentations at the AF Symposium

January 13, 2025 | 
2 min read

Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter for AF ablation to be highlighted in late-breaking clinical science session and in a live case transmission


MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nsPFA™) technology, today announced that its nsPFA technology will be featured in a late-breaking science session and a live case transmission featuring the nsPFA 360° catheter mapped with the Abbott Ensite X 3D Mapping System at the 30th Annual AF Symposium 2025 meeting, being held January 16-18 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Since joining the Company’s Board last year I have seen the team make remarkable strides on the product development and clinical evidence with the proprietary nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter device. Having two renowned physicians showcase the clinical benefits of the differentiated mechanism of action and device at this vital AF scientific meeting is a strong testament to the team’s progress and the unique role of nsPFA,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman of Pulse Biosciences’ Board of Directors. “Pulse Biosciences will continue to advance its nsPFA technology within the clinical community as it drives towards initiating a U.S. IDE pivotal clinical study for the catheter in the middle of 2025.”

Key Nanosecond PFA Scientific Programming

Friday, January 17th

  • 5:30-7:00pm, Vivek Reddy, MD – Late Breaking Clinical Science Session
  • Title: Pulsed Field Ablation Using a Compliant Circular Catheter Delivering Nanosecond Pulses to Treat Atrial Fibrillation
  • Review of the first 30 patients treated in a feasibility study with the nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter at Na Homolce Hospital by Drs. Vivek Reddy and Petr Neuzil

Saturday, January 18th

  • 7:30-9:30am, Petr Neuzil, MD, PhD (Homolka Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic) – Live Case Transmission
  • Title: Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation
  • Live case broadcast from Na Homolce Hospital in Prague, CZ. The live case will highlight the nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter workflow efficiency for pulmonary vein isolation, and 3D mapping and navigation with the Abbott Ensite X system as part of a 3D navigation workflow.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. Pulse Biosciences is now headquartered in Miami, Florida and maintains its office in Hayward, California.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Darrin Uecker, CTO or Kevin Danahy CCO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

Florida Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Bladder cancer
Protara, CG Oncology Tout Promising Bladder Cancer Outcomes
December 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo, BioNTech, Merus to Present Promising Cancer Therapies at ESMO Asia 2024
December 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac