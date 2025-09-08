REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 5, 2025, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

On September 4, 2025, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Cochlear Limited and Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd following a passive crossing of a threshold. Based on the notification, Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd holds 5,631,319 voting rights, representing 14.999% of the total number of voting rights on August 29, 2025 (37,544,782).

The notification dated September 4, 2025 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification : passive crossing of a threshold

: passive crossing of a threshold Notification by : a parent undertaking or a controlling person

: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement : Cochlear Limited (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia) Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd (with address at 1 University Avenue, Macquarie University, NSW 2109, Australia)

: Date on which the threshold was crossed : August 29, 2025

: August 29, 2025 Threshold that is crossed : 15%

: 15% Denominator : 37,544,782

: 37,544,782 Notified details :





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Cochlear Limited 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd 3,947,617 5,631,319 0 15.00% 0.00% Subtotal 3,947,617 5,631,319 15.00% TOTAL 5,631,319 0 15.00% 0.00%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held : Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder.

: Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cochlear Limited, which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and has no controlling shareholder. Additional information : This notification concerns a downward crossing of the 15% threshold following a passive decrease, whereby Cochlear Investments Pty Ltd’s holding in Nyxoah fell from 15.04% to 14.999% of the voting rights.

*

* *

Contact:

Nyxoah

John Landry, CFO

IR@nyxoah.com



Attachment